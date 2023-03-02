A Wells woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly forged a stolen check to purchase items at two Owatonna retailers.
Jennifer Cruz Dickens, 39, was charge by summons last week in Steele County District Court with felony possession of stolen or counterfeit checks. The charge stems from a Freeborn County investigation that began in December.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified by the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office of an investigation involving a purse theft and subsequent stolen/forged checks being used across the state, including two in Owatonna. Court records show stolen checks were passed in Owatonna at Kohl's on Dec. 5 in the amount of $218 and at Walmart on Dec. 19 in the amount of $283.
Local law enforcement spoke with Walmart Loss Prevention to view surveillance video that corresponded with the forged check, according to the report. The officer then shared a suspect image with a Freeborn County deputy, who reportedly identified Dickens as the suspect.
Dickens, who also goes by the surname Palmer according to court records, has been previously convicted of burglary, of theft by check and of theft by false representation, all in 2021 in Faribault County in separate cases.
Her next court appearance in Steele County is scheduled for March 23.