Continuing Owatonna's reputation as a champion for kids, next weekend, three youth-focused organizations will be holding their respective events to raise money for good causes. The Weekend of Giving, previously known as the Day of Giving, continues to be a popular way for residents to give back.

Bowl for Kids Sake 2022

The Bowl for Kids' Sake event will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21 at SpareTime Entertainment in Owatonna and will continue from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22. (File photo/southernminn.com)


Cake Auction 2022

The YoungLife Cake Auction will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Trinity Lutheran Church. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Night of Knights

The Night of Knights Auction will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at St. Mary's School in Owatonna. (File photo/southernminn.com)

