Continuing Owatonna's reputation as a champion for kids, next weekend, three youth-focused organizations will be holding their respective events to raise money for good causes. The Weekend of Giving, previously known as the Day of Giving, continues to be a popular way for residents to give back.
While most were coming out of a virtual setting last year, the community was able to raise more than $230,000 between the St. Mary's School Night of Knights Auction, Young Life Cake Auction, and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota Bowl for Kids' Sake.
Bowl for Kids' Sake - SpareTime Entertainment
The festivities will begin Friday at SpareTime Entertainment in Owatonna, as BBBS welcomes bowlers of all ages to participate in the annual event. it begins at 4:30 p.m. and runs through 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21, and goes again from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22. The event includes bowling every hour, prize drawings and more.
While it isn't the biggest BBBS fundraiser of the year, Executive Director Michelle Redman said its an amazing and easy way for individuals, companies, friends and family to support the organization's "life-changing mission."
"It's crazy how every year the community comes out to support us and the other organizations during the weekend of giving," Redman said. "We're hoping for another great year and we have a big goal to hit, and I'll admit I'm a little nervous."
The organization hopes to raise $87,500 between the bowling event in Owatonna and Faribault the following weekend. Already, the bowlers and teams have raised nearly $30,000.
Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a national event with BBBS, and each agency holds their own event throughout the year. One thing that sets the local event apart from the others is the donation of the bowling alley and shoes.
Redman said lanes are still available both Friday and Saturday, as well as the following weekend event in Faribault. There is also an online fundraising option for donations through BBBS website.
Those interested in participating and donating can visit the website at www.bbbsofsouthernmn.org.
Young Life Cake Auction - Trinity Lutheran Church
The Young Life Cake Auction will be returning to Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna this year from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Online bidding will open 8 a.m. Friday, April 21.
Lindsay Thompson, Area Director for Young Life, said the event will proceed much like it has in the past, before the COVID-19 pandemic with the selling of more than 100 cakes and the live auction, and there will also be voting for the best young baker and best adult baker.
"We have a pretty big goal this year of $90,000," Thompson said. "Costs everywhere for everything have gone up. It's a lofty goal, but we really hope we can reach it. The community has always been so supportive of us and we always appreciate our donors and guests."
The online auction items can be viewed now at younglife.tofinoauctions.com/steelcountycakeauction202/homepages/show.
St. Mary's Night of Knights Auction - St. Mary's School
Rounding out the trio of events is the Night of Knights Auction benefiting St. Mary’s School, which begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22. The live auction will start later in the evening and there will also be the Spirit of the Knight event and raffle prizes announced throughout the evening.
Marketing and Admissions Manager Jonathan Scheeler said the event, games and attractions will go much as they have in the past, but this year special items for alumni will be added.
"A handful of years ago we raised money during this same event to remove the old wooden bleachers and upgrade them to what we have today," he said. "So we took and saved the wood from those bleachers and had them cut and engraved with the St. Mary's logo and the Marian logo."
Each year for the fundraiser. SMS raises money for a certain cause around the school and all of the dollars raised stays in the school and benefits the school, students, staff and families.
This year they hope to raise $70,000 to invest in mobile teacher work stations, tech boards for some classrooms and a few other projects.
To purchase tickets, reserve a bleacher board or view auction items, visit stmarys-owatonna.org/night-of-knights-auction.