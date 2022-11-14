A good heart. A fair heart. An honest heart. A big heart.
All in all, Wayne Starman has a lot of heart, and on Monday, he was recognized for the depth of his heart in the Owatonna community.
Starman is the eighth individual to be honored with the prestigious Paul Harris/Vern White “Service Above Self” Award from the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club, a recognition created in honor of Owatonnan Vern White, whose passion for building goodwill and better friendships has made the community a better place.
Each year, the award goes to a non-Rotarian, who embodies the spirit of putting service to others above oneself. Starman, who was joined Monday at the luncheon by his wife, all five of their children and a handful of their grandchildren, was nominated by Todd Hale for his many years of leadership and dedication in Owatonna.
“I’m just overwhelmed with thanks for nominating me for this award,” Starman said through a mix of emotions, acknowledging those who had received the award before him. “This is an amazing group to be a part of.”
Starman joins the likes of Sr. Franchon Pirkl, Dave “Ole” Olson, Arlan Burmeister, Carol Zetah, Jerry Ganfield, Les Abraham and Sue Schroder as recipients of this award. All were in attendance at the luncheon with the exception of Schroder, the most recent winner.
Introduced by Ryan Gillespie, there are many things Starman in well-known throughout the community for, notably his owning of his grocery store — Wayne’s Fairway, which he eventually sold to Coborn’s Inc in 1990, transforming the store into Cashwise, where Starman continued to manage until his retirement in 2005. Despite being retired, Starman continues to be a member of the Cashwise team on a part time basis, having now been in the grocery retail business for more than 60 years.
Starman has proven to be much more than a grocer, however, through his deep involvement with the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism over the past 40-plus years. He is also a member of the Lion’s Club (42 years), Elks Club (44 years), American Legion (43 years) and is part of the AmVETs (28 years). Furthermore, he is a member of the Steele County Honor/Color Guard and a crucial part of his local parish, the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as an active member of the Parish and Finance Councils.
Above all else, though, as put by Rotary District 5960 Governor Dr. Dayle Quigley when describing the significance of this award, Starman is out there intentionally doing good in the world that will have lasting impact.
“When you give an award that is coming from the Rotary Club that is going out to somebody, it has more to do with them just being a good community member,” Quigley said. “It has much more to do with whether they have a big heart. It has to do with their character underneath of it, their integrity, the way they look at other people.”
“Truly, [Rotary] is honoring your heart and your character,” she continued. “From everything I have heard, it is so well deserved.”
During his acceptance speech, Starman recognized those from his life who greatly influenced him in his professional, personal and community life.
“Owatonna is an amazing place,” Starman said, crediting the community with all of his successes as a businessman. “The community involvement is really the whole community — I don’t believe there is another city in the country that has the people, the personalities, the willingness to share. It’s the whole package, and that to me is why I ended up in this spot that I’m in, and I’m very thankful to all of you for that.”