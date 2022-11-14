A good heart. A fair heart. An honest heart. A big heart.

Wayne Starman, beloved Owatonna businessman and community member, cannot contain his smile as he accepts the 2022 Paul Harris/Vern White “Service Above Self” award Monday from the Rotary Clubs of Owatonna. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Lynn Lattery, daughter of Wayne Starman, records her father’s “Service Above Self” acceptance speech at the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Ryan Gillespie, Assistant District 5960 Governor for Rotary, introduces Wayne Starman and announces his many accolades at the “Service Above Self” luncheon. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Dr. Dayle Quigley, Rotary District 5960 Governor, talks about the significance of the Paul Harris/Vern White award showcasing the good in an individual. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Wayne Starman poses alongside Rotary District 5960 Governor Dr. Dayle Quigley as he accepts the Paul Harris/Vern White award during Monday’s Noon Rotary meeting. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

