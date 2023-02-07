For several years it has been a tradition for students at Washington Elementary School to spend at least one winter day doing an outdoor activity. 

Sledding

Kindergarteners from Washington Elementary spent part of the afternoon sledding at the west hills complex. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Sledding

After filling the "positive office referral" jar earlier this year, the students at Washington Elementary spent Tuesday morning filling the West Hills Campus with laughter as they slid down the sledding hill as many times as possible. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Sledding

Some of the adults got in on the fun sledding down the hill with students Tuesday afternoon. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments