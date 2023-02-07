For several years it has been a tradition for students at Washington Elementary School to spend at least one winter day doing an outdoor activity.
spotlight
For several years it has been a tradition for students at Washington Elementary School to spend at least one winter day doing an outdoor activity.
Throughout the day on Tuesday, students in all grades took turns bussing out to the West Hills Campus to go sledding.
Principal Libby Zeman said the day was a little extra special because the students filled the positive office referral jar. Students earn the referrals from teachers and staff when the student goes above and beyond the school's expectations.
"We've been collecting them and now that the jar is full, we get to have a fun activity day," she said. "You can tell how proud they are when they come to the office with a referral, and we are all so proud of them, too."
Zeman said with the winter weather often being cold and unpredictable, she and the other staff and volunteers couldn't have asked for a better day to go sledding.
"It's kind of a tradition to go sledding every year because we only have a certain period of time when it's possible," Zeman said. "Sometimes with the weather we're not able to do our activities outside or go sledding, so the kids are really excited to be out here today."
The students lined up along the hill, which was blocked off with cones, and screamed and laughed as they zoomed down.
Many even brought their own sleds, which was a bit of a surprise to Zeman.
"We have a lot of sleds, probably 30 that we brought with us, and tons of kids have their own," she said. "I think that just shows how excited they are to be out here."
As the students work extra hard to fill up the jar again with positive referrals, Zeman said the next activity is still in the planning phases, but she is sure it will fill up quickly and the school will be able to celebrate again with a fun activity.
Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.