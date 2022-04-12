The COVID-19 pandemic was tough on most students, especially the youngest learners at the elementary school level.
With this school year being the closest to “normal” students have had in two years, teachers and principals across the district have been working diligently to ensure the successes of their students and fostering the best learning environment possible, considering the hardships and setbacks of the last two years.
Washington Elementary School Principal Libby Zeman and a team of Washington staff appeared before the Owatonna School Board Monday evening to update the board on the school’s efforts to meet student needs and reach its goals.
“We wanted to focus on how we are examining our progress towards those goals by reflecting on our vision card, our own culture and our students’ experiences in our classroom and in our schools,” Zeman said.
Kindergarten teacher Stephanie Darkow said a focus, not only in her classroom, but largely across the school is on being responsive to each student in the classroom by utilizing ongoing support and assessments and tailoring instruction to the needs of the students.
By laying the foundation for elementary students on how to work through situations — such as problem solving and working through failure through tasks in mathematics, reading, science, and stride is largely how staff at the school is working together to instill social and emotional learning in their students.
Joanne Harmsen, instructional coach at Washington, said, inspired by a passion, she and other teachers have been utilizing the Fountas and Pinnell reading program since before the pandemic began, but for most students, this is the first full year the program has been in use.
“The teachers were sold, and this is really supportive of what I’ve been trying to do in my classroom,” Harmsen said. “There’s so many different components, and I think the kids like it, because it’s authentic texts and our interactive read alouds are fun books you want to read aloud to kids.”
She said she has begin to introduce book clubs to the third through fifth grade classes and has seen a great response from students in their engagement and enjoyment in learning and reading. Superintendent Jeff Elstad echoed Harmsen’s statements as well after he had seen first hand participation of students in a book club.
“When you see students and you ask them ‘what are you learning about today’ and they will readily tell you what they’re working on and what the book is about and describe it to you,” Elstad said. “To me, when students can describe what they’re learning it means the impact of that is far greater than ‘the teacher told me this’ and that excites me.”
Elstad went on to extend his appreciation to the Washington faculty in continuing their efforts to adhere to the mission of inspiring excellence in every student every day.