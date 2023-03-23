Just in time for spring break, students at Washington Elementary School had plenty to celebrate during a special assembly Thursday afternoon.
Not only was the day a staycation day, where students dressed for a Hawaiian vacation and participated in special activities throughout the day, but a celebratory assembly also took place in the gym where students danced and sang, played a trivia game against teachers and got to “pie” some of their favorite educators.
For the last few months, students have been participating in a “Healthy Husky Challenge” for new playground equipment.
Principal Libby Zeman said the students and staff wanted to raise $10,000 to add new and ADA inclusive equipment to their outdoor playground. They exceeded their goal raising more than $14,000 for the equipment.
“It’s really exciting that we were able to exceed that goal,” she said. “The whole school participated in the healthy husky challenges where we had the whole gym set up in different stations with fun activities.”
Along with raising the money for the new equipment, Zeman said a big piece of the challenge is to show the students how fun fitness can be and different ways they can get physically active while still having fun.
During the assembly, students and teachers faced off in a trivia game similar to the popular television show, “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader.” Students in the crowd fervently cheered on their fellow classmates, but in the end the teachers came out ahead and won the game.
The students were also guessing who the special assembly guest was that had been introduced. Cheers rang out throughout the gym as they realized the guest was none other than Physical Education Teacher Mark Clauson, who joined virtually as he has been on leave for the last month.
Thursday also happened to Clauson’s birthday, so the students sang the birthday song to their teacher and he was nearly brought to tears.
“I was really hoping I could be there with you all today,” he said. “I will be back after spring break, but I’ll still get in on the fun with the pies.”
He had the students count down before he became the first of several teachers to get a face full of pie to celebrate the successful Healthy Husky Challenge.
To close out the assembly, more than a dozen teachers sat while students laughed and cheered as they smashed whipped cream pies in their faces.
Zeman was among the first group and she said it was fun to see the kids laughing and having a great time, even if it meant getting a little messy.
“It was definitely worth it,” she said. “All of the teachers who volunteered are so excited we were able to hit this goal, and what better way to celebrate by getting to do silly things with the kids.”
She is hopeful the new equipment will be added to the playground this year.