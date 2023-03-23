Just in time for spring break, students at Washington Elementary School had plenty to celebrate during a special assembly Thursday afternoon.

PE Teacher Mark Clauson couldn’t be present for the celebratory assembly in person, but he did join virtually and was the first teacher to take a pie to the face. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Students and teachers faced off during the assembly for a game of “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader.” The students put up a good fight, but the teachers ultimately took home the victory. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Students at Washington Elementary School took turns “pieing” some of their favorite teachers to celebrate reaching their fundraising goal. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Washington Elementary students gathered in the gym Thursday for activities to celebrate raising $14,000 for new playground equipment that is more inclusive for students of all abilities. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Third Grade Teacher Kyle Hawe took a pie to the face by one of the students during Washington Elementary’s assembly Thursday. The school celebrated reaching their fundraising goal for new playground equipment. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

