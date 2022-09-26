A warrant has been issued for an Owatonna man who police say started a fire inside an occupied home early Thursday morning.
Adalberto Perez Jr., 37, is wanted for first-degree arson, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that took place shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched to a report of a structure fire on Seventh Avenue NE and were notified that two occupants were inside. When police arrived at the scene, two men were located trying to extinguish the fire with a garden hose. Capt. Josh Sorensen said everyone was safe at the time of police responding.
The Owatonna Fire Department also responded to the scene and was able to extinguish the fire, according to a press release last week.
Officers reportedly identified Perez as one of the two men and observed him to be "having a hard time," walking around the residence. An officer stated Perez said he "wanted to die," according to the report. Mayo Ambulance was then called to the scene and Perez was transported to the Owatonna Hospital emergency department.
The other man at the residence allegedly told police he had been watching TV when Perez came running downstairs saying there was a fire and they had to get out.
At the emergency room, an officer reportedly detected the smell of an accelerant, specifically a chemical odor associated with a type of gasoline, coming from Perez's clothes.
"We sent detectives out as soon as we got the call and called in the State Fire Marshal," Sorensen said. "They were able to determine quickly what they believed took place and gather the appropriate evidence to verify that."
Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Fire/Arson Investigator Steve Wolf identified at least five ignition spots inside the residence on the upper floor in the living room. The spots included one location between a sofa and a reclining chair where the carpet on the floor was melted and burnt to the wooden subfloor, one location on the sofa that was burnt down to the metal coils inside the piece of furniture, one spot near a fish tank and the sofa that was burnt through the carpet and to the wooden subfloor, one spot near the television that was later to be determined a five-gallon bucket melted into the carpet, and one spot in the kitchen that showed burn marks on the laminate flooring.
Detectives reported that all five ignition spots smelled of gasoline. West used a chemical agent detection wand that indicated there was a chemical agent in or around the ignition spots.
According to court documents, there had been a 911 hang-up call generated 30 minutes prior to the fire call within the general area. Law enforcement received a phone number from the 911 hang-up that rang through to Perez's phone. Perez's clothes at the emergency room were collected into evidence, according to police.
Though there is a warrant out for Perez's arrest, Sorensen said there is no need for the public to be worried of any risk at this time.
"We know his location and are just waiting for certain processes to be completed so we can take him in," Sorensen said.
The Owatonna fire occurred less than 12 hours after a fire at a Waseca home that resulted in the death of the homeowner, 58-year-old Debra Mulcahy. Waseca firefighters were alerted of someone being inside the building with the original call, but Fire Chief Jason Forshee said they had to work on the fire for about 10 minutes before they could enter the building and remove Mulcahy. Life-saving measures were taken, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the Waseca fire, but there has been no suspected arson at this time. Sorensen said part of the reason Wolf was able to respond to the Owatonna fire so quickly was because of the nearby investigation to the west.
"They usually are pretty quick to respond, but there are only so many [investigators], so I think it helped that he was already in the area," Sorensen said. "Regardless, we do work hand-in-hand well with the State Fire Marshal."
Perez has no prior criminal history in the state of Minnesota.