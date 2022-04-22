An Owatonna woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly led police on a motor vehicle chase last week, ending in her crashing into the side of a home.
A warrant has been issued in Steele County District Court for Nicole Ann Schaub, 42, for charges including fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a felony; careless driving and driving after suspension, both misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident that took place April 15.
According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna police officer observed a vehicle at 9:40 p.m belonging to Schaub driving east on 20th Street Northeast. Schaub is known to have a suspended driving status, according to court documents, and the day prior had evaded police during a traffic stop when it was revealed the license plates on her vehicle were not correct.
When the officer pulled behind Schaub on 20th Street, Schaub reportedly turned sharply without signaling onto Greenwood Drive and accelerated rapidly and the officer initiated the pursuit. Schaub continued to gain distance, taking several turns without signalling or slowing down, eventually turning south on Hemlock Avenue Northeast, according to the report. When police turned onto Hemlock, they saw Schaub had allegedly “jumped” the eastern curb and crashed into the west side of a home. Schaub fled on foot, according to the complaint.
No one inside the home was hurt as a result of the crash.
The officer searched the area on foot and reportedly located Schaub hiding under a trailer on the southeast side of the property. She was taken into custody and transported via ambulance to the Owatonna Hospital.
Schaub’s vehicle was searched prior to tow for forfeiture, and police allegedly located drug paraphernalia with a white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. A warrant for Schaub’s blood was executed and she has been placed on a hold while at the hospital.
According to court records, Schaub’s license has been suspended since December 2016. She has also had nine failure to appear or pay fine suspensions since the beginning of 2021.