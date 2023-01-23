A warrant has been issued for an Owatonna man who allegedly pointed a loaded shotgun at another male, threatening to kill him, in December.
Jeffrey Joseph VonRuden, 37, is wanted by Steele County for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that happened last month.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Owatonna Police Department conducted a high-risk stop Wednesday at Fleet Farm in Owatonna. Police had responded earlier to a report of an intoxicated male who was having mental health issues and making suicidal comments, as well as comments of harming others, according to the report. The male, identified as VonRuden, had more than one firearm in his vehicle, police say. He was later transported to the Owatonna Emergency Department.
According to court records, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office was then informed of a past action domestic assault VonRuden was involved in that occured in December in rural Steele County. A deputy contacted the alleged male victim, who started VonRuden had been drinking when he pointed a loaded 10-gauge shotgun at him. He said VonRuden told him there were two rounds in the chamber, one for the man and the other for VonRuden, according to the report. The man was reportedly able to get the gun away from VonRuden and called a crisis hotline.
VonRuden has no previous violence-related convictions in Minnesota.