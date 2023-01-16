A warrant has been issued for a Faribault man after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Owatonna and caused her to get staples in her head.
Michael Angelo Gide0, 40, is wanted for felony domestic assault. The charge is connected to an incident that took place on Dec. 28.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were dispatched shortly before 3 a.m. to Woodland Drive SE for a report of a medical. When officers arrived on scene, they were advised the call was a domestic and the suspect, identified as Gideo, had left the scene.
Police spoke with a female who reportedly had blood emanenting from the back of her head and had dried blood on her neck and on both hands. According to court documents, the female sustained a head wound that EMS advised would need staples and police believed would cause a permanent scar. The woman’s right wrist was reportedly swollen and the she was complaining of a large amount of pain.
The women allegedly told police Gideo had grabbed her by the wrist, swung her into the wall, pushed her down onto the ground and slammed her head onto the floor.
EMS evaluated the woman and recommended she go to the hospital, which she agreed, according to the report.
Gideo’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.
According to court records, Gideo has two previous felony domestic assault convictions, both in Rice County and both with two separate victims, neither of whom were involved in the Dec. 28 incident.