A warrant has been issued for a Randolph, Minnesota man after he allegedly led police on a chase in Owatonna, reaching speeds up to 100 mph.
...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all portions of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition, arctic air with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region. This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero. A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions of western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected. For the Blizzard Warning, whiteout conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this evening through Saturday morning will make travel nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going, and when you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Thomas James Ohren, 38, is wanted for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that took place on Nov. 6, but the warrant was issued more than a month later.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police observed a running, unoccupied vehicle outside an Owatonna business on Frontage Road W without license plates. Dispatch confirmed the vehicle was clear, but had expired tabs. Police continued surveillance of the vehicle and allegedly watched a man, later identified as Ohren, enter the vehicle and drive off north on Interstate 35.
Law enforcement activated emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop on Ohren, according to the report, but Ohren continued on I-35, eventually taking the 46th Street NW exit and heading east toward County Road 45, where he then proceeded south. Ohren allegedly reached speeds at an excess of 100 mph in a 55 mph zone and went the wrong way on the 26th Street NW roundabout, eventually continuing east on 26th, where police lost a visual and terminated the pursuit.
According to court documents, police returned to the retail store Ohren had exited out of and a staff member identified him as the driver of the vehicle.
Ohren has a sordid criminal history, with 20 previous felony convictions in 12 different counties across the state. Previous convictions include burglary, forging checks, drug possession, assault, theft, credit card fraud, motor vehicle theft and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. The most recent conviction was in 2020 in Ramsey County for a vehicle pursuit.
