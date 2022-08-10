Things are happening in Owatonna — and everyone is taking notice. 

Walking tour

DEED Commissioner Steve Grove (left) receives a walking tour of downtown Owatonna from Mayor Tom Kuntz and the city's economic development team. The tour focused on the recent revitalization of the downtown district and the different programs the city offers to encourage property owners to invest in their buildings. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Flanagan, Walz, Grove roundtable

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Gov. Tim Walz and DEED Commissioner Steve Grove listen Wednesday to Owatonna employers discuss the biggest obstacles they are currently facing in the local workforce market. Hot topics during the roundtable discussion included retirement, daycare and skilled workers. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com) 
Roundtable

Local business owners and leaders met Wednesday afternoon at Owatonna Public Utilities to have a candid discussion with Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Steve Grove

Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove films a message for his Summer of Jobs campaign Wednesday outside of the new Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Owatonna. Grove said he believes state dollars should be used to help build Main Streets in Minnesota. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Gov. Tim Walz and Kevin Raney

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz embraces Owatonna City Councilor Kevin Raney during the Summer of Jobs campaign stop in Owatonna on Wednesday. Walz, along with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and DEED Commissioner Steve Grove, met with prominent leaders in Owatonna to discuss the workforce shortage and other business obstacles. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com) 

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments