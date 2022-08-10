Things are happening in Owatonna — and everyone is taking notice.
In fact, the growth of the city was enough to attract Minnesota Department of Employment of Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove as a part of his Summer of Jobs campaign. With unemployment in the state at an all-time low, Grove's campaign is aimed at showcasing the jobs available in the state, highlighting sources of labor employers may have overlooked or aren't connected to, and discussing the innovation and best practices from businesses, job seekers and communities.
Following a short walking tour of Owatonna's recently revitalized downtown, Grove was joined by two prominent members of state government for a roundtable discussion with local business leaders.
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan joined Grove at Owatonna Public Utilities to hear directly from Owatonnans about the obstacles they are currently facing when it comes to workforce and production.
"What should we be doing?" Walz asked the small group of employers. "We need to be here as good partners."
Employee turnover
Kelly Anderson, human resources manager at Life Fitness, and Jerry Thomas, director of manufacturing at Wenger Corporation, both spoke candidly about how their biggest turnover over the last two years has come in the form of retirements.
"We had one employee who had been with us for 20 years and was ready to retire," Anderson said. "We went to her and asked if she would consider staying on part-time."
While Walz said there is no "magic fix" for the retirement issue of more people leaving the workforce — specifically the baby boomer generation — than there are people to replace them, he wanted to know if there was any true concern from the local manufacturers on where that will leave them in the next decade.
The answers was an easy "Yes."
"I am concerned," said Brian Voss, human resources manager at Viracon. "Our current employees are working longer, because they have a strong dedication to the company … but I'm concerned about where we will be in 10 years, because we don't have many younger people coming in."
Grove said he wasn't surprised to hear retirements being such an issue for employers, stating there was roughly 60,000 workers who went into early retirement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, only about half of them returned to the workforce, and largely in a part-time capacity.
Child care shortage
While Thomas said Wenger's biggest turnover is currently retirement, he said they are also running into issues with their employees or potential hires finding daycare. There are currently 71 licensed child care providers in Owatonna — all at max capacity — and Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad said, based on information he is hearing both through the school district and through the United Way of Steele County, the community could easily fill a minimum of 700 open spots today.
"Child care and housing are two of the biggest issues we hear about," Flanagan said. "We want to be partners in those areas. Child care used to be all with the Department of Human Services, and they are still an important part, but DEED is an important part here, too."
Skilled workforce
Another key topic during the discussion was automation, and whether or not there was room for local manufacturers to relieve some of the stresses of workforce shortages through machines. While the group agreed there is some relief through automation, it isn't necessarily an easy solution for everyone.
Voss said there are certain products Viracon produces that cannot be done through automation, and Joe Effertz, president of Black Forest Ltd., said the work he needs done is too highly skilled.
"I've come to the point where I have considered sponsoring visas, but I can't afford the expense of hiring an attorney to get that done," Effertz said, adding he had video calls with some of the potential foreign workers he would love to hire, but the current system to bring them into the country isn't feasible for his small business. "When it comes to the workforce, we have a bit of a microcosm, because in Owatonna, there are a lot of big manufacturers. So we already have a low unemployment rate, and I'm competing with everyone else to get those skilled workers."
Education shifts
One thing locals sitting at the table agreed on was the investment that has occurred — with the hopes of more from the state level — into the local education system. Elstad said the mindset has changed, and it isn't about just a high school diploma anymore, but about a "diploma-plus."
"We need to have those certification programs available now," Elstad said. "The mindset has shifted from the traditional four-year college path. Students are now identifying their passion and deciding to go after that. It is about on-job, relevant skills sets."
Walz said he loved the idea of the "diploma-plus" mindset, sharing his own enthusiasm of his teenage son's desire to become a diesel mechanic.
Despite the failure of the education bill in the previous session that included $1 million for the Owatonna Learn to Earn program, which would have provided both Riverland College and Owatonna High School with state-of-the-art technical equipment to build trade skills in students, Walz is optimistic the future will see similar programs that the state government can help make a reality.
"Not a lot of good things came from COVID-19, but I will say it caused us to take a hard look at a lot of things, especially education," Walz said. "Attitudes are changing when it comes to careers."
Quality of life
Though the conversation was largely to help both the Governor's Office and DEED collect data to learn more about how they can be better partners for businesses in Minnesota, Walz did ask an important question of the group: why Owatonna? If they could move their business anywhere else, would they?
"There is not a chance I would want to go anywhere else," Effertz said, adding that his company was founded in Owatonna, along with many other prominent businesses that help improve the community's overall quality of life. "There is a special sauce in Minnesota, and I can't pinpoint it, but let us know if you can."