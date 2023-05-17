Teaching may be a rewarding career in and of itself, but it’s still nice to be recognized.
The Owatonna Education Association recently announced Tiffany Walerius as its Teacher of the Year. Walerius teaches fourth grade at Washington Elementary School.
OEA made the announcement at a banquet on May 10, which also honored fellow finalists Sarah Kaley, Zack Kruger, Danielle Nystrom and Kari Wiste. Every year, members of OEA vote to determine which teacher will receive the top honor.
Walerius began teaching at Washington in 2019, but her history with Owatonna Public Schools goes back years before that.
A native of Owatonna, Walerius attended OPS from kindergarten to graduation. After receiving her bachelor’s degree at St. Cloud State University and her masters at Southwest Minnesota State University, Walerius wasn’t quite ready to return to her hometown.
“When I first moved back, I was a young college student. I moved back because I was broke,” she said. “I applied all over the state of Minnesota and I didn’t want to stay here.”
However, Owatonna won her over in the end. She began teaching at Wilson Elementary in 1999, working side-by-side with some of the teachers who inspired her when she was a student.
“I just loved the feel of the district,” said Walerius. “I taught with my first grade teacher and my second grade teacher. Some of my high school teachers are still teaching, and one of them is actually my daughter’s teacher.”
Walerius said she was honored to be selected as a finalist for Owatonna’s Teacher of the Year, but initially found the experience a bit nerve-wracking. The award was announced at the conclusion of last week’s recognition banquet, forcing the finalists to wait in anticipation all night. Walerius had a speech prepared in case she won, but wasn’t sure she would need it.
“I sat there really nervous and couldn’t eat my food because we didn’t know,” said Walerius. “I found out when everyone else found out.”
Walerius says all the finalists have displayed hard work and dedication to their students throughout their careers at OPS. She admits teaching can be a tough profession, but her students keep her going.
“I’ve been asked if I’d consider other roles in the district,” said Walerius. “But I’m just not ready to step away from working directly with the students. I love to see them learn new things and take risks.”
With over 20 years of teaching experience, Walerius is still experimenting and adapting her technique to meet the needs of today’s students.
“I don’t accept what is. I’m always looking for what can be,” she said. “This is my 24th year of teaching, and I’m always looking for ways to improve my teaching craft.”
Science is one of Walerius’s favorite subjects to teach. This year, she and her students are conducting experiments to see how temperature impacts the life cycles of mealworms. She enjoys giving her students hands-on experience and watching them explore science in the classroom.
Throughout her career, Walerius has learned the importance of building relationships with students. She enjoys connecting with them as they grow, and reports getting invited to a number of graduation parties every year. She says these relationships are crucial to helping students achieve their academic potential.
“Once you can create that relationship and they feel comfortable to take risks in your classroom, they’re more willing to try things,” Walerius said. “If you don’t have that relationship with them, it’s harder to get them to try to learn new things and be challenged.”
A teacher’s responsibilities don’t end with the school year. Walerius will be working on curriculum and teaching summer school in the coming months, but hopes to find some time for her family too.
“In the time I’m not doing that, I’m hoping to be relaxing with my family in the backyard,” Walerius said.