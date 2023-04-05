After more than a year of discussion and planning, the Board of Directors at Hospitality House of Owatonna announced this week that Angela Wagner would join their staff as executive director.

Hospitality House of Owatonna

Ashley Von Ruden (second to left) and Angela Wagner sit with Harley Lamont and Jesus Cortez in the dining area of the Hospitality House. Wagner recently joined the organization as executive director. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments