After more than a year of discussion and planning, the Board of Directors at Hospitality House of Owatonna announced this week that Angela Wagner would join their staff as executive director.
Adding the role is exciting for the team as they continue to work to expand the organization and allow long time Program Manager Ashley Von Ruden the opportunity to focus on the social work aspect of the organization and expand her skills with ongoing training.
Von Ruden said she was excited to learn that Wagner would be joining the team, and in the days since she came aboard they have already been able to discuss many ideas on how to bring the organization in the right direction.
“I think this is going to be great not only for the program but for the men that we serve,” she said. “We’re eager to develop more programming and better opportunities for them and I think being able to play off each other’s strengths will greatly benefit the organization as a whole.”
Wagner said she has always felt that her heart belong with serving others, and while she had greatly enjoyed her work as executive director of the Owatonna Foundation, she felt she needed to transition to a place that would truly fit her goals and aspirations.
“I really want to hit the ground running and build relationships within the community,” Wagner said. “I think another big piece of it is remind the community who we are, what we do and why we are here.”
Hospitality House opened its doors over 15 years ago and they partner with many facets within community to ensure that men experiencing homelessness in the Owatonna area have a safe and hospitable place to stay. Employees and volunteers work hard to provide compassionate, judgement-free support to guests as they design their own pathway to independence.
On any given night in Steele County, around 500 people experience homelessness. The Hospitality House is able to provide a home for 15 guests at a time, but have had to turn more than 100 men away in the last year due to lack of space, according to Von Ruden.
“We’ve received so much support from multiple organizations around the community and many churches, too,” she said. “We also have so many great success stories and keep in touch with some of our guests after they leave.”
One gentleman, Von Ruden said, who has experienced homelessness on and off for more than a decade is about to sign a lease for his own place.
“I think sometimes society looks at men who experience homelessness as not as important as say women and children who find themselves homeless,” Wagner said. “There’s a laundry list of reasons why people end up homeless and it’s not our jobs to judge them. It’s our job to be compassionate and come together to help people when they need it.”
While Von Ruden and Wagner are enthusiastic to solidify existing relationships in the community and seek new partners, the needs within the organization remain the same and increasing.
“Money is the bottom line or every business or nonprofit organization,” Wagner said. “We also need in kind donations.”
The Hospitality House website has a link to a list of items needed for the men who call the house home, Wagner said all sizes of mens pajama bottoms, sweat pants, boxers, socks, bath towels and pillows top the list.
“Some of the men who come to us only have the clothes on their back,” Von Ruden said. “Some of them haven’t been able to shower for days or week at a time either so having those new, clean items we can provide them with makes a world of difference.”
With several barriers the team hopes to be able to break down, two of the largest concerns for the men at the house and the staff involve employment and affordable housing.
“A lot of our guys have pasts, just like everyone else, but I think one of the hardest things for them to find is employment and affordable housing,” Von Ruden said. “I think everyone deserves a second chance and our many success stories are testament that people can change and they want to do better and succeed in their next steps.”