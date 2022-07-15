A passion for community, togetherness and non-profit organizations are a few of the qualifications that Angela Gonzales Wagner, brings to the table as the new executive director for the Owatonna Foundation.
Relocating to Owatonna about three years ago from Hudson, Wisconsin, Wagner said she had visited the area frequently and fell in love with the community.
“What really stuck out to me is how friendly the people are and how beautiful the parks and trails are,” Wagner said. “Morehouse is one of my favorites, and I get to look out the window and see Central Park every day, so that’s always nice too.”
While living in Wisconsin, she raised her family while earning her master's degree in Public and Nonprofit Administration (MPNA). At the time she also owned her own business, a consulting firm where she mostly worked with small business owners and non-profit organizations creating business and marketing plans to help them succeed.
“I really enjoyed that, especially the non-profits,” she said. “What I like about non-profits is that they work differently than a regular business, but there’s so much more to it because they rely on donors and other outside sources.”
In August 2019, she began her journey with the Owatonna Foundation as an administrative assistant. Just a short while later, following the retirement of longtime Executive Director Laura Resler, she was promoted to executive coordinator. Last month was promoted once more to fill Resler's vacant seat as executive director.
“What I love about the Owatonna Foundation is the history of the organization,” Wagner said. “It's been around for 64 years, and the thing that is really intriguing is the multitude of projects we’re involved in. There’s really no corner of Owatonna that is untouched.”
The mentorship she received from Resler, as well as the support and guidance from the Board of Trustees, has led Wagner to continue to build her knowledge and experience in the community to allow her to be the best leader she can be.
“I know she has many talents and will continue to do great things for the Foundation,” said Foundation Vice President Dave Ramsey. “We are looking ahead to the future and to moving forward with her in this new role.”
Wagner said in her new role she hopes to see growth of the foundation and keep a heavy focus on engaging with the community.
“I think one thing that will be important is just retelling our 64 year history,” she said. “We have a whole new generation of leaders and potential donors who may not know all of what we’ve done. I’d say I’m passionate about telling that story.”
One project and organization that the Foundation has been involved with that Wagner said is near and dear to her heart is Community Pathways of Steele County, the area food shelf and clothesline.
“There’s so many great organizations here and we’ve given and been involved with so many,” she said. “But for me the one that stood out to me was Community Pathways. I’ve been in a position to need an organization like them. With their Marketplace and thrift store, they truly want to help people get back on their feet and make them feel human.”
Among the the donation to Community Pathways, the Foundation has made several large donations toward the new Owatonna High School, Let’s Smile Inc., Steele County Historical Society and Owatonna Arts Center — just to name a few.
Each year, the Foundation also provides thousands of dollars in scholarships to graduating seniors about to enter college for the first time, as well as community members who are continuing their education.
“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without our many generous donors, especially the Legacy Society,” she said. “It’s humbling to see the amount of support we get from all facets of the community, it is truly amazing.”
As for her personal goals in her role as executive director, she said she hopes to show the people of Owatonna, the local organizations and businesses that she plans to work to make Owatonna a better place to live.
“This community has become so important to me,” she said. “My plans are to continue to network and partner with the non-profits and businesses, and continue to promote growth wherever I can.”