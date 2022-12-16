With the announcement of the departure of Director of Finance and Operations Amanda Heilman during Monday’s Owatonna School Board meeting, it was also announced that Lori Volz will be taking up the position next week.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad fondly recalled how Heilman began her position with the district the same day he took up his role as superintendent in 2017, and wished her well as she prepares to begin her new journey in Mankato.
“Our loss is Mankato’s gain,” an emotional Elstad said. “While we are saddened to lose you, we know that this is the right move for you to be with family in Mankato, and we wish you the very best.”
Volz was also introduced during the meeting and said she is excited to join the team at Owatonna Public Schools.
“Mr. Elstad is such a wonderful superintendent and having the opportunity to work with this fantastic team is so exciting,” Volz said. “Having the opportunity to return to my passion working in a public school setting and in a wonderful community like Owatonna is great. I’m very excited.”
Volz said education has always been ingrained in her, with several members of her family being teachers, principals and other staff in the public school system. Combined with her love and understanding of numbers, math and an analytical mind is what made choosing a career in the financial sector of public education an easy decision.
“Education has been a huge focus for my family and a real inspiration,” she said. “Right out of college I started my career in school finance, and it’s an extremely rewarding career. What I find most rewarding is listening to the needs of the district and finding financial resources to make those things happen.”
Volz earned a Bachelor’s of Science degree in business administration, as well as a Master’s degree in educational leadership with an emphasis in school finance. She has also earned her superintendent's license.
She spent many years working in a similar position in the Blue Earth Area Public Schools, along with the Austin and Albert Lea districts before leaving public education to join the team as a municipal advisor at Baker Tilly.
She was also a previous winner of the School Business Official of the Year Award by the Minnesota Association of School Business Officials, and the Pinnacle Award winner from the Association of School Business Officials International.
She said her true passion, however, is in public education, and seeing the position open up at the Owatonna School District seemed like the perfect venue to return.
“My passion is supporting the life of a child and education,” Volz said. “I have over 30 years of experience as a chief financial advisor, and I really missed that connection to the students and making a difference in their educational journey.”
Elstad said Volz is known and celebrated in the education community, and he is excited to bring someone with such a wealth of knowledge and experience to the district.
“When it comes to fiscal accountability and being mindful of taxpayer dollars, Lori fits the mindset, knowledge and skill set we need in our district,” Elstad said. “The fact that she also understands clearly that school funding is to be spent on students and knowing how to accomplish goals and to be creative in that process while still fitting in the financial parameters makes her a great fit for our team and we are so looking forward to having her start.”
Volz will begin her new position officially on Dec. 22.