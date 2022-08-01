Despite what one may believe, history is a fast-paced, constantly evolving part of life. There's always something happening that is making a mark in local history, and it takes quite the force to keep up with it all.
Steele County History Center was founded in 1949 with the purpose of preserving Steele County's rich history. The History Center offers many unique exhibits to highlight stories, events and historical buildings from Steele County. As of July 1, general admission to see these exhibits are now free for everyone.
The History Center puts on numerous special events throughout the year and they also offer guided tours and field trips of all their special exhibits. With all of this going on, the History Center is still endlessly working to archive many more pieces of history from Steele County. The operation of archiving is highly important to preserving history, but takes a significant amount of work.
Archiving is crucial for the community because it serves as a great tool for others to learn about the past. Whether they want to learn about family members, their homes or history of businesses, the history center’s database contains artifacts dating back to the 1800s.
Archives and Exhibits Manager Daniel Moeckly was hired in 2007 and immediately took pride in the archiving projects. As a result, he has been pivotal in maintaining historic pieces in Steele County, as well as the creation of a very detailed documentation process.
“We fill out about 55 different fields in our database software that describe an item,” Moeckly said. “What that does is it creates a lot of different ways that we can go into the database and retrieve certain things easily.”
This process of documenting is not simple, however. Everything that is donated to the Steele County Historical Society, which is then in-turn added to the History Center, has to be given a catalog number then entered into the database. This process usually takes 15 to 20 minutes per item, but can also take upwards of 30 minutes to an hour for some of the older artifacts. On top of documenting items that are brought in, Moeckly and his army of volunteers are working on entering older artifacts that were collected from 1949 to the 2000s, before the technology for their database was created.
“The Society started cataloging in the database software in 2004,” Moeckly said. “When I arrived in 2007 they had cataloged about 2,500 photographs, so since then we’ve made serious progress.”
Today, the History Center has cataloged around 75,000 photographs, 124,000 documents, 15,000 objects and 1,700 books.
Once the item is documented, it then has to be stored away and properly cared for. At the History Center, about 60% of artifacts are displayed at a time, and only 1% of photos and documents.
With many artifacts being over 50 years old, it is crucial for these pieces to be preserved. The History Center has storage that is climate controlled, pest controlled and has specific light levels so the artifact can be in proper condition when it needs to be taken out.
With the daunting amount of work it takes to archive, Moeckly said the project could not be done without the help from his volunteers and contractors.
“It is a respectable amount of work and we’ve been blessed that we have had a lot of volunteers,” Moeckly said. “I have hired contractors many times. We bring them in right out of college and get them crucial experience, and of course it helps us, too.”
Linda Breyer has been a volunteer at the History Center for a couple of years now. After working as a contractor, Breyer found a deep interest in Steele County history and decided she wanted to spend more time helping out.
“When I first started, I was doing menial things like answering the phone at the front desk,” Breyer said. “But then I got into seeing some of the history that was towed here, and I just became really interested in it.”
Breyer volunteers at the History Center just about everyday during the summer. During the school year, Breyer volunteers at the schools, but still makes time to come in three or four days a week. Breyer typically works on old books and documents that are hand written and transcribes them to the computer, but with all the tasks that need to be done, she helps out wherever is needed.
“I think you just have to preserve history,” Breyer said. “You have to find out where you came from, you have to preserve it. We have so many things that are here. If you come in and ask a question, we can find something on it.”