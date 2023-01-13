The COVID-19 pandemic has had a drastic impact on businesses, organizations and individuals nationwide. There was a time where most believed the lockdowns and event cancellations would only last a matter of weeks — few were prepared for the year's long effects.
Now, nearly three years later, the bulk of things are returning back to a sense of normalcy, including volunteers being welcomed back to the Owatonna Adult Learning Center at the Roosevelt School.
Lydia Yahnke, adult programs coordinator for Owatonna Community Education said the team and students struggled throughout the pandemic, with few students being able to dedicate time to classes who spoke very little English, and without English as a Second Language (ESL) volunteers, the struggles were ongoing.
“The few students we had throughout the pandemic were at a very beginning level and we had to communicate through Google Translate or other translation apps,” she said. “We did have our ESL volunteers, and that language barrier made it very difficult.”
At the time, one of the only Spanish speaking staff was working elsewhere in the building and was only available to help in the few spare moments she had. With seven different languages being spoken amongst current students, Spanish wasn’t always the language needed to translate.
“It was heartbreaking, because there were times where we felt like we couldn’t help them,” Yahnke said. “We were able to send them to some online programs we have access to, but even that hindered some of the students' progress to getting their GED.”
With volunteers officially being welcomed back, Yahnke said the current volunteers are already making a profound impact with the more than 150 students currently enrolled.
“Everyone has a different story as to why they volunteer and we’re able to find good, strategic and intention programs for them to work with,” she said. “Having the volunteers is just that added boat and an extra something we need to make a holistic program coming back from COVID-19.”
From student to teacher
She said three volunteers were former ESL students who felt that they had plateaued in their English skills and began to feel stuck. They then began working with students, tutoring them and using their language skills in a different way by helping to translate and working on different aspects of the English language to not only get themselves off that plateau, but also give them new insight of going from student to teacher.
Maria Sanchez Castanon was an ESL student who is now volunteering to tutor in GED math. After being asked to join the leadership council, she felt she wanted to lend her English skills to other students with an assisted teaching position, but because that was already filled and she wanted to gain experience, she decided to volunteer to help tutor students in math.
“I like helping people and after finishing the class, I like seeing the students happy with the progress they made and encouraging them to come back to the next class,” she said. “If possible, I would love to keep doing that, plus if I had the chance to teach Spanish, I’d like to do so too if they ever offer that as a class.”
Mike Brooks was on a leisurely drive home when he noticed the electronic signs outside of the Roosevelt school calling for volunteers. As a retired mechanical engineer, he felt it helping tutor in math would be something good for him to do.
“It’s been a good fit so far,” he said. “I’ve taught 10 classes so far with quite a few different people and one has successfully passed his math GED.”
Brooks said one of the most gratifying aspects of volunteering for him is simply helping the students who are interested and motivated to pass the math portion of the GED test along with working with the staff through the ups and downs of teaching.
“I had one student who was interested in engineering and we were talking about the powers of numbers and all of the sudden she had an epiphany and got it,” he said. “It’s great to see those moments happen. The nice thing about math is that it’s its own language and it’s universal.”
Yahnke said that since volunteers have returned, eight students have passed their GED courses so far and she was comfortable saying that the volunteer math tutors were heavily responsible for at least half of that.
The adult education programs are always seeking volunteers and the process to get started is relatively easy. There are some regulations set by the state of Minnesota for those who volunteer with adult students. The process involves an interview with the team so the prospective volunteer can give a basic understanding of what skills they offer, who and what they want to work with and more.
Yahnke said generally they will be in a classroom working with students for a few hours to decide if they want to commit to being a volunteer and from there, they must complete a training online that is roughly 12 hours within a few months time and once that is complete, they can set a schedule with the school and their volunteer work can begin.
“It takes a special sort of person to work with adult students,” Yahnke said. “It's a different population with different needs and circumstances but one thing that I’ve heard over and over is how rewarding it is for the students and the volunteers. Even if they are only able to volunteer for an hour a week, it still makes a huge difference.”
She said the team is always looking for volunteers in various subjects from math and english to social studies and citizenship tutoring. There is also a need for translators as well with several languages being spoken among students.
Those interested in volunteering can visit the website or school directly.