It's never too early to learn about financial literacy — and as Junior Achievement North prepares to return volunteers to Owatonna classrooms, the district manager is saying the same.
"We are excited to be returning to a normal school year and a normal schedule for our students," said Vanessa Jensen. "We are bringing back some of that added value we provide through our programs that have occurred in the past but maybe had to be put on hold or held in a different way during the pandemic."
The organization, which has been around since 1949, and later in 1982 became Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest, is a nonprofit that focuses on empowering students across the region in financial literacy, work and career readiness and entrepreneurship.
This fall 2021, the organization officially changed its name it Junior Achievement North, and continues to serve students in Steele, Rice and Waseca counties.
In addition to the virtual classroom experiences in 2020, Jensen said JA was able to provide 399 sixth-grade students with "Adventures in a Bag" in place of the usual JA BizTown field trip in St. Paul to an experiential learning lab. During a typical field trip year, students learn what it takes to run a successful business, manage a debit card and checking account, and work as a team. Because of the pandemic, Jensen said they were able to provide these same lessons in a take-home kit.
During the 2021-22 school year, JA volunteers were able to successfully re-enter classrooms to provide their programs, serving thousands of regional students. Thus far in the current school year, Jensen said some programs have returned to the Faribault Middle School, and she is currently actively seeking out volunteers to bring programs into the classrooms of Owatonna.
"As we invest in tomorrow's leaders, our programming is more critical than ever before as we look to be a solution to the wealth, skills and opportunity gaps our communities are facing as we think about the future workforce," Jensen said. "We want to invest in brighter futures and cultivate engaged community. Together, with educators, business leaders, volunteers and community members, we can have a tremendous impact for students."
While many may think one has to have a financial background to volunteer for JA, Jensen said that isn't the case. Though many people who work in the banking industry do volunteer for the program, she said it comes down to caring about the local youth and wanting them to be successful in their careers.
"Greg Kruschke, with the city of Owatonna, will often teach our third graders about the city and bring his own personal work knowledge and experience into the classroom as he's teaching JA materials," she said. "Helping students make a connection to what they are learning in school to the real work is so impactful."
Carrie Heiderscheidt is another volunteer who doesn't come from the world of banking, working at Pearson in Owatonna. By using the course material already planned and provided by JA, Heiderscheidt said she enjoys the experience as much as the kids.
"JA classes are enjoyable and something everyone looks forward to. The content is age appropriate, engaging and fun to teach," she said. "The personalities of the students touch my heart. Our youth are so special and worth investing in."
The teachers, who remain in the classrooms during the volunteer programs, are also able to see a direct benefit from having JA in the schools.
"Throughout my 30 years of teaching, I have welcomed Junior Achievement volunteers into my classroom and have had nothing but amazing experiences," said Jodie DeKam Valentine, a teacher at Lincoln Elementary School. "Not only does the curriculum tie in perfectly to the grade level standards, but having a volunteer from the community adds a connectedness that is so important for students to see."
Jensen invites anyone interested in JA to come to an upcoming event to learn more and help support the programs. The annual JA Benefit Breakfast will be held at 7 a.m. Dec. 1 at Torey's Restaurant and Bar in downtown Owatonna. The annual JA bigBowl will be at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 at SpareTime Entertainment in Owatonna. They can also learn more at janorth.org/volunteer.
"JA is in an exciting time of growth and deepening our impact across the region," Jensen said. "JA North is not only a geographic footprint; it's representative of a direction, purpose and signals forward progress."