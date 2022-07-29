Between carnival rides, live music and everything deep fried and on a stick, there are certain qualities county fairgoers come to expect year after year.
Perhaps the most crucial part, however, is where the concept of a county fair finds its roots: the competitive exhibits.
At the Steele County Free Fair, thousands of individual projects are entered each year to be judged and ranked, all vying for a chance to receive the coveted blue ribbon. If you were to ask Deb Mather, she would say these projects are why we have a fair in the first place.
"It's all the competitive departments from the flowers to the fine arts to livestock of all kinds," Mather said. "The exhibitors are what make the fair; it's all about having these exhibits for people to come and see."
Mather is one of two women who spend hundreds of hours, year after year, ensuring the open class exhibits are entered, judged and awarded. Alongside Angie Jensen, the two women are about to embark on the busiest weeks of their volunteer efforts to get each exhibitor entered into the proper category and lot.
"Come Monday, I plan on being here all day every day," Mather laughed. "That's just the way it has to be."
"We do a lot of initial organizing in April with a superintendents meeting and pulling together our new exhibitor guides," Jensen said, adding that, throughout the summer, both her and Mather will spend time making some entries into the computer from mailed in or dropped off forms. "Probably our busiest time starts just a few weeks before the fair and goes through September, entering all our year-end reports and getting them to the state."
With the fair just over two weeks away, the two women are buckling down and preparing for the rush. Though they said online registration over the last few years has made their workload significantly easier, there is still a matter of organizing the departments, all the way down from preparing judging sheets to counting ribbons. Plus, there are still plenty of exhibitors who prefer to submit their registration on paper.
Learning from the best
While Mather and Jensen have been leading the charge on open class entries for just a handful of years, they said they learned from the very best: the legendary Sharon Stark.
"This was her baby," Jensen said, sharing that the two women "shadowed" the late Stark during her last year volunteering at the fair in 2017. Stark died the following year after a brief battle with cancer.
"So many times that first year we would ask for her help," Mather added. "We didn't really know what we were doing. Sure, we had some idea, but it definitely helped to have her there as we learned along the way. Sharon really taught me what I know."
Luckily, Jensen and Mather said they seem to be the perfect pair to take on such a large task. While Jensen has a long history in livestock, Mather has a wealth of knowledge in hobbies. This allows the duo to lean on one another in their respective areas, making the daunting tasks of taking care of all the departments more feasible.
Modern updates
Since taking the reins in 2018, Jensen said it's been fun to see the progression of their process. Aside from the online registration, Jensen said the addition of tablets for judging has expedited much of their work.
"Now, when the judges are out doing the judging, it's just a click of the button, and it comes into our system," Jensen said. "It helps with a lot of the process, especially when it comes to checks being drawn."
Despite technology revolutionizing the area, SCFF Manager Scott Kozelka said Mather and Jensen are two invaluable people that work diligently behind the scenes at the fair.
"They're both amazing, the amount of time they donate and all of the stuff they do that no one knows about — we couldn't do what we do without them," Kozelka said.
The backbone
As a person who lives and breathes the fair year round, Kozelka said the judging of the open class exhibits are among his favorite days annually on the fairgrounds.
"I have always really enjoyed that Monday and Sunday before the fair when everyone is bringing in their projects to get judged," Kozelka said. "It's all very interesting — how they're brought out, how much pride everyone takes in their projects … This is the backbone of all county fairs, and Deb and Angie make it happen."
For the two women, they said meeting the exhibitors is one of the highlights of the work they do.
"Open class is about giving the opportunity for anyone and everyone to show off their talents, and with so many different departments, there are people who maybe didn't even realize they had a specific talent until they decided they wanted to give it a try and experience a competition," Jensen said. "Some people are really competitive and want to win, and someone just want to share what they have done. It's all really fun."
For Mather, she said working with the open class entries has allowed her to meet some of the most passionate people one could come across.
"This is their love," Mather said. "It's just a joy to be a part of that."