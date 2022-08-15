A lot of work goes on behind the scenes of Steele County's biggest event, and that doesn't go without stress and frustration.

Steely and Stella

Steele County Free Fair mascots Steely and Stella give one another a "good luck" kiss on Sunday on the eve of fair week. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Wayne Steele, Dan Deml

Wayne Steele (right), vice president of the Steele County Free Fair Board of Directors, accepts a token of appreciation for his decade of volunteer work with the fair Sunday during the Volunteer Appreciation Supper inside the beer gardens. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Ben Olson

Indoor Concessions Superintendent Ben Olson is introduced to the crowd Sunday night as one of the Steele County Free Fair's new associate directors. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Jon DeMars

Outdoor Concessions Superintendent Jon DeMars is one of three new associate directors for the Steele County Free Fair. DeMars has also helped inside the fair office during fair week for many years. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Greg Karsten

Greg Karsten, saloon superintendent, joins the Steele County Free Fair Board of Directors as one of three associate directors. Associate directors will be able to provide feedback and continuity in fair leadership. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments