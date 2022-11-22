If you ventured over to the Owatonna VFW Tuesday, you’d be met with the refreshing scent of a home-cooked meal. Nearly a dozen volunteers gathered to begin cooking more than 700 pounds of turkey for the upcoming community dinner Thursday.

Owatonna VFW

Volunteers began cooking 48 turkeys early Tuesday morning in preparation for the annual Thanksgiving community dinner Thursday. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Community Thanksgiving Meal

The annual community Thanksgiving dinner will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Owatonna VFW. (File photo/southernminn.com)

