If you ventured over to the Owatonna VFW Tuesday, you’d be met with the refreshing scent of a home-cooked meal. Nearly a dozen volunteers gathered to begin cooking more than 700 pounds of turkey for the upcoming community dinner Thursday.
The annual community Thanksgiving dinner will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Owatonna VFW, located at 135 Oakdale Street. Take-out orders are able to be called in beginning at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event.
Mike Meyer began volunteering for both the Thanksgiving and Christmas community dinners more than a decade ago and took up the reigns of organizing the event in 2019, alongside Joe Falteysek, after Mike and Trudy Pierce stepped down. Meyer said it’s important to keep the tradition of the dinners going and he was happy to step up into the leadership role. The community dinners began back in the 1980s at the KC Hall under the direction of Virginia Stirens. Eventually they were moved to the VFW where the Pierces took over.
“It’s been a long standing tradition,” Meyer said. “We serve around 1,000 people every year, and we keep going for the simple fact that we want to help people you and get them together as a community.”
Despite having to cancel the dinner in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Meyer said last year they still had a great turnout, although less people attended in person and more took carry-out orders.
“We still served about 1,000 people last year,” he said. “That’s what we plan for each year, and we received 48 turkeys to use for Thanksgiving. We have still have several more that we will keep for Christmas.”
While hundreds are served throughout the dinner, the volunteers are still passionate about not letting a single crumb go to waste. That is why they deliver any leftovers to a few local organizations, such as Rachel’s Light. Last year for the first time, Meyer decided to take some food over to the Steele County Detention Center for the officers on shift.
“I don’t think anyone should be spending a holiday alone or hungry,” he said. “So we brought some food over to those guys because they were working and they deserve a good, hot meal on the holiday too.”
Meyer said serving the community and keeping the dinners a tradition to ensure no one is alone on the holidays will continue so long as he’s around. He said having to cancel the dinner in 2020 was a huge disappointment, especially since he had only taken over being an organizer the year prior.
“We were excited to be able to have it last year, and the same goes for this year,” he said. “A lot of work and preparation goes into these, and the volunteers are great. We all love our community and think it’s important to make everyone feel welcome during the holidays.”
Preparations for the dinner begin the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, with volunteers cooking and carving turkeys as early as 7:30 a.m., filling the south side of town with that special holiday scent. Wednesday is reserved for making all the sides like mashed potatoes, dressing, sweet potatoes, corn, salads, pie and more, and then the orders begin trickling in after 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning for take-out. Sit-down dining begins at 10 a.m. and remains packed throughout the event.
Meyer and Falteysek will also be coordinating the community Christmas dinner in December.