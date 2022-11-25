Jake Torrez greets a guest while plating up turkey Thursday during the annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner at the Owatonna VFW. For the first time in the annual event's long history, the community ate up all the turkey and stuffing, leaving no leftovers. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Longtime volunteer Star Torrez helps a guest get situated at her seat during the annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Torrez said she keeps coming back to volunteer for the event because of the fun she has giving back to the community over the holidays. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
More than 1,000 people spent their Thanksgiving at the Owatonna VFW, taking in a home cooked meal prepared by dozens of volunteers throughout the week. With a record amount of people coming out to the annual community dinner, the meal ran out of food just before closing in the early afternoon. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Holiday community dinners at the VFW have been a longstanding tradition in Owatonna, serving up home cooked meals for free on both Thanksgiving and Christmas days.
This year, however, a first happened inside the walls of the Owatonna VFW during the beloved annual event — there were no leftovers.
While volunteers who work tirelessly all week prepare enough food to feed a minimum of 1,000 people, the Thursday meal ran out of both turkey and stuffing before the 1 p.m. cut off time. For Mike Hamilton, one of the kitchen volunteers who has been donating his time on Thanksgiving Day for more than 20 years, he said this is the first time he has ever seen the event run out of food.
"In all the years I've been doing this, I have never seen it like this," Hamilton said Thursday during the noon rush, where a line of hungry guests wove through the dining room and clear out the door. Nearly every seat was occupied at the time with people happily visiting with their neighbors and friends while enjoying the food prepared by the volunteers.
Before 11:30 a.m., Hamilton said they have 650 to-go orders called in and either picked up or delivered. Because of how quickly they were going through the food, the group made the decision to stop taking call in orders. And while it may have seemed overwhelming or scary to run out of two of the main dishes for the dinner during the eleventh hour, Hamilton assures it was an amazing day and great to see the venue so full of community members.
Another longtime volunteer, Star Torrez, agrees.
"This is too much fun," said Torrez, whose main task is helping guests carry their plates of food to their seats. "You come here and you see all these people and everyone is in a great mood — it's like the fair."
Torrez and her brother, Jake, have been volunteering for the community meals for about eight years, and she said everyone should try it at least once.
"It's not really like work, because it is so much fun," Torrez said. "It's just nice to come here, and the people all appreciate that you're here, too. When you're going through the line you always hear, 'Thank you so much for doing this.' You can tell it means a lot to everyone."
The next community dinner will be held on Christmas Day — Sunday, Dec. 25 — at the Owatonna VFW. The meal will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 1 p.m., and call-in orders for pick-up and delivery can begin at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event.
