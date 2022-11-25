Holiday community dinners at the VFW have been a longstanding tradition in Owatonna, serving up home cooked meals for free on both Thanksgiving and Christmas days.

2022 Thanksgiving Community Dinner

More than 1,000 people spent their Thanksgiving at the Owatonna VFW, taking in a home cooked meal prepared by dozens of volunteers throughout the week. With a record amount of people coming out to the annual community dinner, the meal ran out of food just before closing in the early afternoon. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


2022 Thanksgiving Community Dinner, Star Torrez

Longtime volunteer Star Torrez helps a guest get situated at her seat during the annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Torrez said she keeps coming back to volunteer for the event because of the fun she has giving back to the community over the holidays. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
2022 Thanksgiving Community Dinner, Jake Torrez

Jake Torrez greets a guest while plating up turkey Thursday during the annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner at the Owatonna VFW. For the first time in the annual event's long history, the community ate up all the turkey and stuffing, leaving no leftovers. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

