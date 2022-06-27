While COVID-19 cases have fallen over the last several weeks, roughly 1,300 new cases are still reported each day in Minnesota, and many more likely go unreported, as the virus continues to impact families and communities.
Even though more deadly variants could be on the horizon, local public health officials are hopeful they can still get the virus in check over the coming months, moving a two-year long pandemic toward endemic status.
Central to that, local public health officials say, is the effort to vaccinate as many Minnesotans as possible. Steele County Public Health Director Amber Aaseth and Rice County Public Health Director Deb Purfeerst both emphasized that, even if the vaccine doesn’t prevent the virus altogether, it can make a big difference by lessening the symptoms and spread.
“(The vaccine) is a great tool to protect yourself against serious illness, hospitalization and death,” Purfeerst said. “We strongly encourage folks to get vaccinated.”
Public Health departments will have another tool in their box now that COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out for toddlers as young as six months. Before now, children under the age of 5 had not been eligible for the vaccine.
While the number of children who have contracted severe cases of COVID-19 is small, some research has suggested that children who are already immunocompromised may be more vulnerable to prolonged COVID infection.
Perhaps more importantly for many, Aaseth said that vaccination for children can reduce the risk that they could transmit the disease to older, more vulnerable adults. By increasing the number of people with immunity, she hopes the additional vaccines could help achieve the long stated goal of transitioning the COVID-19 public health crisis from pandemic to endemic.
“That is certainly our hope,” she said. “As we get more and more people vaccinated, hopefully we will see things improve.”
Last week, Steele County Public Health held its first vaccine clinic to include the shots approved for toddlers. The Department specifically chose to hold the clinic on Friday, because Aaseth said that a Friday vaccine clinic tends to be a popular option for many families.
Turnout was strong, and those who missed it won’t have to wait for too long to get another chance, as another clinic is scheduled for Wednesday. With the start of school just two months away, Aaseth expects interest to continue to increase.
Rice County Public Health has not yet held a vaccination clinic with the shots approved for those under 5 years of age. Purfeerst said that plans to hold such vaccination clinics are in the works, and she encouraged parents and guardians to look into other means of accessing the vaccine as well.
Purfeerst strongly encouraged parents and guardians with any questions about the vaccine to consult their primary health care provider. She noted that, for many, getting the vaccine from their primary health care provider is a preferred option, while others may be interested in taking advantage of vaccine clinics offered at local pharmacies.
As cases stagnate and other headlines grab the spotlight, COVID might seem less threatening now than it has for much of the last two years. Some may feel fatigued by a seemingly endless pandemic, while others may feel reassured that reported cases are currently lower than peak times (though unreported cases may have a large impact on that).
Still, Aaseth urged Minnesotans not to get complacent. With the reliability of some of the pandemic’s traditional barometers, such as overall case counts, weakened by the abundance of in-home test kits, she noted that it’s gotten harder to track outbreaks, so it’s best to be prepared if one quickly and unexpectedly arises.
“The situation right now has gotten so fluid,” she said.