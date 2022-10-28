For several months, Owatonna has been awaiting the grand opening of The Smokin’ Silverback Craft BBQ in the former Godfather’s Pizza building. Due to ongoing issues, the opening date has yet to be known.

The Smokin Silverback Craft BBQ

Owner Benny Meyer said he is working on getting the building up to state and city codes and hopes to be able to announce an official opening date soon. (Photo courtesy of Benny Meyer)


The Smokin' SIlverback

Preparations are nearly complete for the opening of the new BBQ restaurant in Owatonna. Several minor compliance issues are still in need of fixing before the restaurant can officially open to the public. (Photo courtesy of Benny Meyer)

The Smokin’ SIlverback

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments