For several months, Owatonna has been awaiting the grand opening of The Smokin’ Silverback Craft BBQ in the former Godfather’s Pizza building. Due to ongoing issues, the opening date has yet to be known.
Owner Benny Meyer has announced several tentative opening dates, only to discover both minor and major issues with the building that are not in accordance with state and city building codes.
“Godfather’s had been in there so long, a lot of things were more or less grandfathered in as far as the Health Department and city building codes,” Meyer said. “It’s been a process. As I go, I find more little things that I need to update.”
Despite the handful of minor issues left to address, Meyer said he is thankful for the community’s patience and their overall support while he puts on the last finishing touches in order to open.
“I’m getting questions all the time about when I’ll be able to open,” he said. “Most of the time I have to lock the doors when I’m working in there because people come in thinking we’re open.”
He went on to say he is grateful for the support and excitement, and is certain he and the restaurant will do well once they are finally able to open.
Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said these setbacks, especially in a building that had issues overlooked due to a restaurant being present for a long time, are not uncommon — and not at the fault of the new owner.
“With any restaurant, there is high scrutiny with the Health Department and the city,” he said. “A lot of these things get grandfathered in with many businesses and it’s overlooked until there is a change in the property, and then the enforcement for all the codes is back on the table.”
“I’ve put my whole heart and savings into this,” Meyer said. “I really hope the people of Owatonna embrace and support this venture so I can expand on what I can do.”
Meyer’s family got into amateur barbecuing and even developed their own BBQ sauce recipe that was quite popular with their friends and family, as well as at some local BBQ competitions. Meyer has taken home several awards in these competitions, and recently received a grand champion award.
Meyer’s journey to becoming a restaurateur was slightly unconventional compared to most. He said he worked several odd jobs in mechanics, plumbing and heating and the like, but simply wasn’t feeling fulfilled.
For the last decade, Meyer has been honing his skills at various restaurants taking up various roles and not long ago decided to put his skills, knowledge and drive to the test by opening his own establishment.
Meyer said along with traditional barbecue menu items, he also plans to offer some of his own spins on merging the art of BBQ with burgers, nachos, tacos and more.
“I hope to expand in the next couple of years and offer catering and there’s a room in the back that could be used for private parties or meetings,” Meyer said. “I’m really excited to see what happens.”