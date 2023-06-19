The energy remained high throughout the afternoon at Manthey Park, as people from all walks of life joined to celebrate one of the country’s most recently recognized holidays.


2023 Juneteenth

Janessa Moore, Amanda Hoffman and Brian Coleman laugh together after greeting the crowd at the Juneteenth picnic Saturday. The three told those in attendance about the event sponsors, the work being done by Alliance for Greater Equity, and read a proclamation from Owatonna Mayor Tom Kuntz. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
2023 Juneteenth

Hundreds of people attended the Juneteenth picnic at Manthey Park on Saturday. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
2023 Juneteenth

The Johnny Brown Band returns for the second year to entertain the Juneteenth picnic attendees in Owatonna. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
2023 Juneteenth

Volunteers with AGE and the United Way of Steele County serve up free food at the Juneteenth picnic. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
2023 Juneteenth

People from all walks of life gathered for free food, free entertainment and free fellowship during the Juneteenth picnic in Manthey Park. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
2023 Juneteenth

Jayne Moore shows off her intricate face paint during Saturday’s Juneteenth picnic in Owatonna. Face paint was one of several free activities during the event. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
2023 Juneteenth

Free cotton candy was one of the many highlights of the 2023 Juneteenth picnic in Owatonna. (Photo courtesy of Julia Seykora)
2023 Juneteenth

The Juneteenth picnic, organized by the Alliance for Greater Equity, is one of many ways the nonprofit is looking to promote inclusivity in Owatonna. (Photo courtesy of Julia Seykora)
  

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Load comments