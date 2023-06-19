...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
9 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI)
is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.
* WHERE...central and southern Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults,
and people who are active outdoors, may experience health
effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday
across central and southern Minnesota. Sunny skies, warm
temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment
favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce
ground-level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by
southerly winds from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and
southeast Minnesota. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and
temperatures are highest. Ozone will be low in the morning, late
evening, and overnight. Ozone levels are expected to reach the
orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered
unhealthy for sensitive groups, across central and southern
Minnesota. The alert area includes the Twin Cities, Alexandria,
Albert Lea, St. Cloud, Mankato, and the tribal nations of Mille
Lacs, Upper Sioux, and Prairie Island. In the orange area,
sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional;
information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-;
and-health.
