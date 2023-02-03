Last year the United Way of Steele County conducted a gap analysis to identify what and where key things are lacking in the community. Of that, three action teams were formed to discuss affordable housing, teen mental health, and racial division.

Community Summit

The racial division action team brainstorm Friday morning ways to bring more of the BIPOC community into the conversation to offer their voices on needs and ideas. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Community Summit

Members of the affordable housing action team discuss hosting a forum, expanding on the landlord housing summit last month to better gauge local landlords willingness to participate in voucher and similar programs during Friday morning’s community summit. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

