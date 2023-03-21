When many think of Owatonna and Steele County, they think of the giving nature throughout the community and how many people are willing to go above and beyond to give back and help those in need.


United Way Celebration Luncheon

Josi Christy, of the Blooming Prairie Youth Club, celebrates with her team for having been recognized with the Agency Live United award during the annual United Way Celebration Luncheon. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
United Way Celebration Luncheon

Matt Gillard accepts the Small Business Live United Award on behalf of he and his wife, Deb, along with the RE/MAX Venture Agency. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
United Way Celebration Luncheon

Federated Insurance Chairman Jeff Fetters celebrates after being inducted to the Tocqueville Society for donating more than $10,000 to the United Way of Steele County. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Tess and Annette.jpg

UWSC Vice Chair Tess Brown embraces President Annette Duncan with the first ever Above and Beyond Award. Duncan graciously and tearfully accepted the award during the United Way Annual Celebration Luncheon on Tuesday, along with a gift certificate for a weekend getaway for her hard work and dedication to the community in Steele County. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments