When many think of Owatonna and Steele County, they think of the giving nature throughout the community and how many people are willing to go above and beyond to give back and help those in need.
This was the overwhelming theme Tuesday throughout the annual United Way of Steele County Celebration Luncheon at the Owatonna Country Club.
UWSC Board Chair Stephanie Olson was please to share with those in attendance that in 2022, nearly $774,000 was raised throughout the community for the United Way and its programming.
“This community is truly a giving community and you always step up and go above and beyond,” she said. “It is truly amazing with the times and the economy and COVID-19 but you still gave back.”
Viracon was recognized as the 2022 Community Campaign Leader. Board members Janie Rolloff, Gina McGuire and Matt Bissonette were also honored with awards for their dedicated service on the UWSC board.
The Blooming Prairie Youth Club was recognized with the Agency Live United award. The club was established in 2005 as a branch of the Rochester Boys and Girls Club and became an independent operation in 2017. The staff have volunteered for many other local nonprofit organizations throughout the community and demonstrated their desire for helping the community and making a difference. Club Director Josi Christy said if it wasn’t for all the effort of the staff, volunteers and board members they wouldn’t be here today.
“We have been through a lot,” Christy said. “We are made of a big group of women right now, and I do feel that daily they’re trying to provide for others and trying to find ways to help support the community and show their love and care. We couldn’t be more thankful to you all and for being able to be part of this day.”
The Small Business Live United Award was given to Deb and Matt Gillard of RE/MAX Venture in Owatonna. Board Member Todd Trout said it’s easy to see how the many businesses that started in Owatonna have seen success.
“What they give back is truly amazing,” Trout said. “The leadership that RE/MAX Venture provides not only in the community, but expectations of employees, is a testament to who they are.”
Matt said when he met Deb nearly 20 years ago, it became apparent very quickly the two shared a love for community and giving back often by volunteering separately and together before joining forces with their business in 2016.
“We’ve got a great team who constantly give back in the same way we do,” he said. “We acknowledge we cannot do this by ourselves. Thank you to the entire RE/MAX Venture team.”
The Community Live United Award was received by Brenda Hager. UWSC Board Member Ryan Gillespie introduced Hager as someone who gives, advocates and volunteers. Hager, along with her husband, have been supporting and donating to the United Way of more than 17 years.
“Beyond selflessly sharing her monetary gifts, Brenda advocates for so many in Steele County,” Gillespie said. “When not working at Josten’s, she can be found somewhere around town sharing the good news and opportunities available for many causes she’s passionate about.”
“I’m honored to have been nominated,” Hager said. “There is really a lot of great organizations around and it’s so easy to find something that fits your interests to get out there and help because it’s fun.”
Federated Chairman Jeff Fetters, along with an anonymous donor, were also recognized as new members of the Tocqueville Society. A donation of at least $10,000 is required to be entered into the society, according to Donor Development Director Kellen Hinrichsen.
UWSC President Annette Duncan was please to announce that the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism would be the 2023 Community Campaign Leader.
Just as guests thought the program was coming to a close, UWSC Vice Chair Tess Brown took center stage to make a surprise announcement that Duncan would be awarded with the first ever Above and Beyond Award.
“Above and beyond — we have all head this before,” Brown said. “It’s used to describe actions that exceed what is required or expected. This title is usually given to someone who most view as a high achiever with ambition that does way more than their job description entails. In this case I think we’re all thinking of the same person — Annette Duncan.”
Not only has Duncan been involved in United Way, but she has also been instrumental in many other facets throughout the community. Brown said Duncan’s heart is deeply ingrained in the community and everything she does is not for the accolades but simply for making a difference and helping others.
Along with the award, Duncan was presented with a weekend getaway at a hotel to take some time to enjoy herself.
An emotional Duncan stood to the side and listened as Brown sang her praises, accomplishments and hard work for several minutes before Olson tearfully said some words on Duncan’s behalf.
“I’ve known Annette for years, and above and beyond is exactly what she does. She’s amazing, steadfast and she appreciates everyone,” Olson said. “I’m so excited to lead this team and you as community members, you make our county something special. We are amazing, we are vibrant and we couldn’t do this without all of you.”