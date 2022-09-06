Piercings and tattoos have been popular forms of permanent self expression for decades, if not centuries. Trends have varied over the years, but a new permanent trend is taking downtown by storm.
Many men and women have jewelry they rarely — if ever — take off, but there's certainly a difference between jewelry you don't take off, and jewelry you can't take off. Permanent jewelry has been popping up at jeweler centric conventions, shows and other events for a few months, and is now available at Kottke Jewelers in downtown Owatonna.
Owner Lauren Kozelka said she first saw the trend popping up on Instagram in February, and then again at an event in Texas where she knew immediately she wanted to offer the jewelry at her store.
“I was like, 'we have to have this,'” Kozelka said. “Not a lot of forward movement was happening with it, and I felt we should just have to figure it out. I knew immediately that it was something I really wanted.”
A couple months later, Kozelka learned that one of her trusted vendors attended a vendor show in Las Vegas that she was unable to attend with a set up for permanent jewelry.
“They were selling the welder we needed, but they said it would take about three months to ship,” Kozelka said. “That was a little longer than I was willing to wait, and where there’s a will, there’s a way.”
Kozelka said she went out on a limb and contacted the manufacturer directly to get her hands on the soldering machine. Luckily for her, she was told she could have one in her store within a few weeks.
Kottke Jewelers officially announced they are providing the service of permanent jewelry in July, and in the few short months since, hundreds of customers have come from all over southern Minnesota to get their wrists, ankles and necks adorned with permanent dainty chains.
Kozelka said plenty of friends, sisters, mothers and daughters, as well as solo customers, have come in excited for the process and to be early on the ever-growing trend.
"As far as I know, we're one of the only jewelry stores in the area that offers this," she said. "We've had people coming from as far away as Rochester and Mankato."
Lisa Cochran is one local customer who jumped at the chance to have her ankle accessorized with permanent jewelry.
"It's such a fun and cool thing," Cochran said. "I will admit I was a little skeptical at first, only because having an anklet I wasn't sure how it was going to feel with different shoes, but I forget I have it on and it's cute and comfortable."
Cochran said the process was quick, easy and painless. While 20 minutes is usually blocked out for the process, Kozelka said it rarely takes that long.
"The most time consuming part is picking out the desired chain and measuring and cutting it," she said. "The actual soldering part only takes a few seconds."
Customers have the choice between three different metals and several chain style options, and price points vary by the type of metal and the number of inches used for the piece. Once a customer decides on a metal and style, the desired length for the piece will be measured and cut. From there, a small link is used to bind the chain together, and a small piece of leather is placed between the bracelet and the skin. A couple zaps with the soldering machine later, and the piece is permanently affixed together.
"Obviously we can remove it if someone decides that, but the jewelry is very durable and will last a long time," Kozelka said.