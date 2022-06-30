An Owatonna man had all charges against him dismissed after the county prosecutors were unable to make contact with the victim.
Leo Rivera Gaxiola, 42, had two felony assault charges against him dismissed earlier this year in Steele County District Court. The court also dismissed a misdemeanor assault charge and a misdemeanor damage to property charge.
According to court documents, the Steele County Attorney's office made several attempts to contact the victim in the case, first filed in December 2020, but received no response. A motion to dismiss the case was filed in March.
According to the criminal complaint, the Owatonna Police Department responded in October 2020 to a report of a caller stating they had been assaulted and was injured. Dispatch advised officers the victim had left the scene and officers located them at an intersection. Officers reported the victim sustained several visible injuries and the front driver’s side window was shattered with glass all over the inside of the vehicle and on the victim.
The victim reportedly said they were being assaulted in their home by two other male suspects when Gaxiola came over and shattered a window with a bat and then hit the victim with the same bat several times as the victim tried to escape. After transporting the victim to the hospital, officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and observed signs of a disturbance including blood on the floor and a large pile of broken window glass, according to court documents.
Medical records later showed the victim sustained a nondisplaced fracture of the left forearm and a laceration on the nose that required stitches.
Gaxiola told officers he had not spoken to the victim or been to the victim’s house the day of the assault.