After failing to get sizable proposed investments in infrastructure across the finish line last year, Minnesota legislators appear likely to approve a bonding bill this year. However, the Legislature’s ever more partisan approach could still leave funding for crucial local projects out in the cold.

Medford WWTP

The city of Medford is depending on money to come through a state bonding bill to help demolish its current wastewater treatment plant and build a connection line to Owatonna. (File photo/southernminn.com)


Morristown

The city of Morristown is looking for state bonding bill funding to go toward water and sewer infrastructure improvements. (File photo/southernminn.com)

