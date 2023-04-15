After failing to get sizable proposed investments in infrastructure across the finish line last year, Minnesota legislators appear likely to approve a bonding bill this year. However, the Legislature’s ever more partisan approach could still leave funding for crucial local projects out in the cold.
While there’s still six weeks before the 2023 legislative session is scheduled to end, 2023 has already been a historic year at the Capitol. With full control of the House and Senate, DFLers have passed sweeping reforms on topics from abortion to LGBTQ+ rights to clean energy.
Although the DFL enjoys just a six-seat majority in the House and a one-seat majority in the Senate, the party caucus has thus far stuck together, enabling DFLers to overpower the stark ideological and regional polarization that has defined recent legislative sessions.
That polarization has been more stark than ever this session, with just 12 of 70 DFL representatives and six of 34 DFL senators hailing from Greater Minnesota. In addition, several relatively moderate legislators retired and were replaced by more ideological members.
Unlike in Washington, where senators are restrained by the filibuster rule, bare legislative majorities are enough for a party to pass most of its agenda in St. Paul. Bonding bills are an exception, requiring a three-fifths legislative majority in both chambers if they include borrowing.
Traditionally, the centerpiece of the legislative session in an even numbered year, the bonding bill offers an opportunity for legislators to invest in crucial projects like road and bridge repairs and water infrastructure just as campaign season in their local districts is heating up.
While the state constitution requires a balanced budget, bonding is something of a caveat as it allows legislators to borrow to pay for these projects. Alternatively, legislators can choose to pay for projects up front, with only a simple majority required for a cash-only infrastructure bill.
Sitting on roughly $12 billion in one-time surplus dollars after the Legislature failed last year to approve agreements reached around taxes and spending, DFLers have been planning to pass a cash infrastructure bill as, at the very least, a supplement to the traditional bonding bill.
While the bonding bill provides a rare bit of leverage for the minority party, DFLers warned their Republican colleagues that inclusion of projects crucial to the communities would be jeopardized if they refused to back the bipartisan bill.
Needed funds
That argument was heard loud and clear in the House, as 21 Republican legislators, including Rep. John Petersburg, of Waseca, broke with a majority of their party to back the $1.5 billion bonding bill, enabling it to easily cross the three-fifths threshold.
Like Petersburg, most of those legislators hailed from Greater Minnesota and had millions of dollars in funding for projects in their districts included in the bill. In explaining why he supported the bill, Petersburg specifically cited funding for the Owatonna Wastewater Treatment Plant.
With the new plant nearing completion, Petersburg said it’s likely that next year will be too late for the project to receive state funding. Without that funding, city residents could be looking at footing a roughly $11 million property tax increase.
“It’s not possible for it to be funded next year, because it will be completed and only uncompleted projects can be funded,” Petersburg said. “That 11 million would end up being a property tax increase for Owatonna residents. When we have money available, it’s silly not to distribute those funds for this very worthy project.”
Owatonna Finance Director Rhonda Moen said that she and other city officials always strive to take a fiscally cautious approach. To that point, the city’s utility rates account for the possibility that no bonding dollars may be coming from the project.
That said, Moen said that the city is very hopeful that it will get some bonding dollars for the project this year. Mayor Tom Kuntz said that the bill is a high priority for both Owatonna and Medford, which hopes to connect with Owatonna’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Because he voted for the initial bonding bill, Petersburg said he believes there’s a good chance that at least some funding for the project could be included in a cash bill. In addition to the Owatonna and Medford projects, he’s hoping to get funding for a new water tower in Waseca.
Elsewhere locally, the city of Morristown is hoping to receive about $1.5 million for water and sewer infrastructure projects. However, those dollars could be in jeopardy after Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault and Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, voted no on the overall bonding bill.
For a small, rural community like Morristown, such infrastructure projects can be cost prohibitive without state assistance. Thus, Morristown isn’t giving up on the project, with city officials planning to travel to the Capitol to personally lobby legislators this week.
Another item that could be included in a final bonding bill is funding for the Mill Towns Trail. The long delayed project is a priority of Rep. Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, as it was for her predecessors Todd Lippert and David Bly.
A fully completed Mill Towns Trail would connect the Cannon Valley Trail in Cannon Falls with the Sakatah Singing Hills Trail in Faribault, enabling bikers to travel safely along a scenic route stretching from Red Wing to Mankato.
Pursell offered a bill that would allocate about $8.2 million to acquire land for, design and construct a stretch of the trail from Northfield to Waterford Township. The state has steadily chipped away at purchasing land for the trail, the Northfield to Waterford portion as a final gap.
The Mill Towns Trail bill did make its way into the final bonding bill passed out of House Capital Investment Committee Chair Fue Lee’s Committee and subsequently the House. Pursell said that Rep. Lee has a bit of a “soft spot” for Northfield, as he’s a Carleton College graduate.
Leverage
In the Senate, the GOP caucus stood firm and demanded tax cuts in exchange for their votes for a bonding bill. Unwilling to give up what they saw as a rare form of leverage, every Republican senator ultimately voted to sink the bonding bill.
“It’s the only leverage we have,” said Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault. “We’re hoping that they’ll have a tax bill that is somewhat decent.”
Jasinski said that DFLers have said they will come forward with a tax proposal in the coming days. However, both he and Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, expressed much frustration with the proposals they’ve seen coming from the DFL thus far.
Draheim said that his caucus continues to believe that the best way to allocate the surplus is to cut taxes for every working Minnesotan. In contrast, he said that DFL’s legislative proposals have included about $5.5 million in new tax and fee increases.
“Instead of tax cuts, we’ll get a tax increase,” he said.
Not budging
In response to the bonding bill’s failure, Senate Capital Investment Committee Chair Sandy Pappas, of St. Paul, threatened to exclude projects proposed by Republican Senators from a final, cash-only bonding bill.
Pappas argued, in order to show that they truly regarded their proposed projects as priorities, senators needed to vote for the full bonding bill. Since then, Sen. Jasinski noted that nearly all projects heard in the committee have been proposed by the DFL.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, who sits alongside Jasinski on the Senate Capital Investment Committee, declined to add to Pappas’ comments on the matter, beyond saying that, as committee chair she, is “entitled” to handle the matter as she sees fit.
Traditionally, the bonding bill has often been one of the last bills passed during the session. Yet while there are still about six weeks to go before the session is scheduled to end in mid-May, Frentz suggested that a new bonding bill could drop within a week or two.
Frentz did express hope that a final bonding bill will emerge that can garner the support of both DFLers and Republicans. Yet even he isn’t sure just how many local projects are likely to be included in the proposed bill likely to be released by his committee shortly.