Working for the people — whether they voted for him or not — was the message U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad wanted to get across during his visit to Owatonna last week.
As a special installment of the Owatonna Chamber Growth Breakfast, the Republican from New Ulm, who represents Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, spent Thursday's noon hour with chamber members discussing what he has learned since first being elected to Congress in August, the different committees and bills he is working on and what he hopes to see come out of Washington, D.C. in the upcoming year.
"My biggest reflection since first joining Congress in August is that 80% of the people who are there are there for the right reason," Finstad said. "Then you have 10% of the extreme from both sides, the ones you see and hear about a lot. They seem to be driven to get their face on TV."
Overall, Finstad has said he feels the majority of people in office are truly there to help improve life in the nation and support the people they represent. This is something he said he can get behind, because that is why he entered the political field.
"A good idea is a good idea, I don't care if it came from a Republican or a Democrat," he said. "I care about if it will make life in my backyard better."
Finstad discussed a major topic in the airwaves — the current state of the country's debt and whether or not the debt ceiling will be raised. To him, he believed there should be "more business principles" in Congress, even though they will be faced with difficult decisions on how to take in more than they spend.
"I'm a conservative farmer who doesn't think it's a wise idea to raise the debt ceiling without finding a way to change or fix the problem," he said.
Currently, Finstad is working on the Audit and Return It Act, which would direct the Office of Management and Budget to conduct an audit of all COVID-related spending and rescind any unobligated amounts for the sole purpose of deficit reduction. According to Finstad, there is currently more than $100 billion in COVID relief funding that hasn't been dedicated to "actual COVID relief." He said it is by making decisions like this, "looking in every nook and cranny and under the couch cushions" for monies to help with the country's debt that will assist in the U.S. slowly climbing out of debt.
Finstad is also currently sitting on the Armed Services Committee as well as the Agriculture Committee, where they are currently working an updated farm bill, something Congress tackles every five years.
Q&A
Finstad spent a majority of his time at the event fielding questions from the audience, including one from Chamber President Brad Meier asking about one of the biggest obstacles industries locally and throughout Minnesota are facing: the workforce shortage. Meier specifically asked if there is any traction on an immigration plan and how they would positively impact the current labor issues they are seeing. Finstad said whenever he talks to his constituents in southern Minnesota, that is always the first thing on their list of needs and concerns.
"I get frustrated with it, but no one is surprised that politics are involved," Finstad said, adding he believes the "80% of Congress" he previously mentioned could quickly get it done alone. "One said is we have to secure our southern border, and the other side is needing immigration reform. The reality is you cannot have one without the other, and we have seen two very different ideas with Trump's build the wall versus Biden's no border policy. Clearly both didn't work."
Finstad said what he would like to see is "a wall with a door" where the door is open for those wanting to immigrate to the U.S. without having to wait 10 years and spend up to $100,000 in legal fees to accomplish.
"We need people, so this is not adding up," he said. "There is no reason this should take 10 years, it should only take months."
Local business owner Al Martin asked Finstad what is currently being done on the federal level to assist in mental health, specifically saying he worries about how there is so little law enforcement can do when it comes to someone having a mental health crisis until the person has committed a crime or put themselves or others in danger. Finstad agreed that it is concerning that they have to wait until "something happens" and that mental health patients are also putting an undue burden on emergency rooms.
"We have to do more," Finstad said. "Why do we wait until the school is shot up or the apartment is burned down? What are we doing on the front end? I don't have an answer to that yet because I am asking the same questions in Congress: what can we do?"
Finstad said he is looking to learn more in the space of mental health so that he can bring potential solutions forward.
When asked if there is room for conversations surrounding gun reform, especially as it relates to school shootings, Finstad said it "has to be more than just guns: yes or no" and that mental health challenges need to be addressed. He did mention he felt it would make sense to have juvenile records accessible to law enforcement when applying for a gun license, but when it comes down to it, he believes in the constitutional right to bear arms.
