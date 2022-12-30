After developing two different successful local businesses, entrepreneurs Tim Finley and Joshua Ihlenfeld have come together to create a glass lifting rental service at the national level.
Their company Smart Lift Solutions reduces the need for manpower and provides a safe, affordable and efficient way to move glass.
Both Finley and Ihlenfeld’s companies serve a distinct need in the business, and together they make an excellent match. Finley’s business T.Fin Building Solutions provides a high quality selection of glazing products from partnerships with many different brands, so clients can fulfill their project goals. Finley works with some of the top brands in the glazing industry and brings over 20 years of experience.
Ihlenfeld is the owner of TraLo companies, a family owned and operated business that provides shipping and transportation across the United States and Canada. Ihlenfeld and TraLo specialize in the shipping and logistics side of the business, which is vital in spreading business nationwide.
Smart Lift Solutions officially launched in March, with Finley and Ihlenfeld looking to fill a hole they found in the glazing industry. The glass lifting machinery is a relatively new product to the United States market, being introduced within the last 10 years, and Finley identified the immediate need for the product.
“In the commercial glass industry, windows and panes of glass are getting much larger in size and weight,” Finley said. “So it has become challenging for glazing contractors to lift that heavy of glass on a given job site, and so we knew the demand was out there.”
Since heavy glass lifting equipment is very expensive and rarely used, it is not wise for most companies to purchase the necessary equipment. Smart Lift Solutions is able to offer a cost effective alternative for this specific problem. Smart Lift rentals are a fraction of the cost of buying the equipment and can be rented out for different lengths of time depending on the project requirements.
In addition, Smart Lift Solution’s machinery has the ability to accomplish a diverse range of installations. With six different models, Smart Lift Glass Manipulators are set up to accomplish tasks on the interior or exterior of buildings for glass and other materials. They are designed to move different shapes and sizes of material at many different heights, making the job more safe and reducing the need for manpower.
“Smart Lift can operate up to 10 hours a day on a fully charged battery,” Finley said. “So it helps a stressed workforce. What would normally take six or seven glass installers can now be done by two.”
As two locally-based companies, expanding across the country is difficult, but since the company launched, it has attracted a national audience. Finley stated that during that time approximately 70 percent of their business has come from the national side.
This was largely due to Ihenfeld’s company TraLo already providing shipping nationwide, so they were able to logistically ship their product wherever they needed. Along with the new demand for glass lifting equipment, Smart Lift Solutions has gained a strong appeal.
“We invested heavily in our initial marketing and kind of market awareness that this is now an option,” Finley said. “And it’s really taken off from there.”
Because the glass lifting industry is such a new market, there is plenty of room for growth. Finley believes spreading market awareness of their company will be the key in growing as many businesses and contractors are not aware of the benefits Smart Lift Solutions offers.
With both their headquarters and warehouse located in Owatonna, Finley and Ihlenfeld hope to keep expanding the company by adding more warehouses across the United States to localize where the products are shipped from. Currently, almost all of their products are shipped from Owatonna, so adding locations would make the overall process more efficient.
Through their abundance of knowledge and success, Finley and Ihlenfeld have been able to turn two local businesses into an innovative national recognized brand. With an identified need in the industry, they believe the company can grow even bigger and better in years to come.