After developing two different successful local businesses, entrepreneurs Tim Finley and Joshua Ihlenfeld have come together to create a glass lifting rental service at the national level.

Owners of Smart Lift Solutions Joshua Ihlenfeld (left) and Tim Finley (right) pose next to one of their Smart Lift machines. Ihlenfeld and Finley launched their company on March 1. (Photo courtesy of Smart Lift Solutions)


Smart Lift Solution’s glass lifting equipment can take on a diverse set of tasks. Here it is seen working on the exterior windows of Walgreens. (Photo courtesy of Smart Lift Solutions)

