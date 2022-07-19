Every work of art tells a story in one way or another. With painting, stories are often told with the artist’s use of color, lines, composition and symbolism. Some are more precise than others and leave much to the imagination.
Two artists who currently have their work on display at the Owatonna Hospital as part of the Healing Arts Program each convey their messages in vastly different ways.
Impossible illusions
Michael Bolan, of Mankato, said he was always doodling, especially while in the military. He went on to be a line art illustrator for a grocery store before goods were photographed and began painting in 1980, primarily doing black and white designs on canvas, which eventually turned into putting those designs on T-shirts and cloth for wall tapestries. He began showing his work at galleries in the Twin Cities area, and five years later started showing at galleries around the country.
“When I was working for Holiday Stores I was the only illustrator for the store, and I was fast,” he recalled. “When I would finish with my work, I would start doing sketches and doodles, but I had to be quick to cover them up if the supervisor walked by.”
Over the years, his doodles became more sophisticated and scientific. In 1991, he started to take interest in illusions and painting impossible geometric figure illusions on a hardboard that is hand cut to the size he desired.
“Every time I’m in the process of creating a new work, it gives me an idea for another design,” he said. “My artwork is sometimes based on subtle color permutations, systematic chromatic harmonies and clean, hard edge lines or circles.”
Silvan Durben, artistic director at the Owatonna Arts Center, said Bolan’s work is fascinating to look at.
“Everything is precise from the color to the shape,” Durben said. “You could spend a lot of time looking at his work trying to figure out where the shape ends and where it begins. But that is what is so interesting about illusions, because you think you have it figured out, but you don’t.”
Taking inspiration from a handful of geometric artists, and even a quote by Albert Einstein, Bolan decided to dedicate his life to art until he officially retired in 2015.
“I still have plenty of paintings in storage and I hope to sell as many as possible, which is why I brought the prices down considerably,” Bolan said. “I started to think art should be affordable to anyone who wants it, and mostly I just want them to find good homes.”
Bolan’s work can be found on the first floor of the hospital down the first hallway passed the cafeteria. Purchase inquiries can be directed to Durben at the Arts Center.
Developing Empathy
M. Esther Sherman experienced a unique voyage to art, which she described as “unintentional.” As a college student, she took a required art class and felt her artistic abilities were lacking despite her peers telling her otherwise.
“During a time when I was struggling, my husband had an antique drafting board delivered to the house and told me I should try painting,” she said. “Without his willingness to shed light on an aspect of myself that I otherwise could not see, my present world would be darker.”
Her exhibition, titled “Developing Empathy,” is a reflection of her husband’s empathy for her as she experienced personal hardships, and his continuous belief in her potential.
“As someone who is unable to see shades due to colorblindness, I am acutely aware that the world looks different to others it does to me,” she said. “This is an awareness I carry into my life as an attorney, and it pours over into my artwork as well. Those viewing these paintings will see patterns and colors that I cannot see myself.”
Her colorblindness also contributed to her choice of using high contrast colors and to think about the way her life experiences have contributed to her views of the world while also seeking for a look into other people’s viewpoints.
“Her work is truly magnificent,” Durben said. “You’d never know she was colorblind, because she uses color so well, and if you take the time to really sit and look at her pieces you start to feel empathy, I think. And I believe that was maybe an overall goal for her in this exhibition as well.”
Sherman’s work can be found on the first floor of the Owatonna Hospital near the cafeteria and down the northern hallway.