It’s no secret that music has the power to guide an audience and the ability to conjure emotions while watching a film or television series.

Poor Nobodys

Twin cities band, Poor Nobodys, will be performing a live music score accompanying a historic Swedish film Sunday, Feb. 26. The band has been touring the state and performing the live score as part of a grant through the Minnesota State Arts Board. (Photo courtesy of Poor Nobodys)


Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments