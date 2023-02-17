It’s no secret that music has the power to guide an audience and the ability to conjure emotions while watching a film or television series.
Next weekend, a Twin Cities band will be visiting the Owatonna Arts Center to perform an original musical score to accompany the silent Swedish film “A Man There Was.”
The Poor Nobodys have been composing and performing music since 2008. Eric Struve, upright bass player in the band, said he joined the band in 2019 after learning of the opportunity.
“It’s a great group even though members have shifted throughout the years,” he said. “We’ve done regional tours and one summer we did a tour in Europe performing our own studio albums and scores along with silent films.”
Last year, Struve received a Creative Support for Individuals grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, which has allowed the group to travel throughout the region performing their score to the film.
“I had a connection to Owatonna with Julie Sweet, and she suggested we bring the show to the Arts Center down there,” Struve said. “I visited the Arts Center and spoke with Silvan, got a tour of the space to check out the room and we’re very excited for this performance.”
“A Man There Was” is based on Henrik Ibsen’s poem by the same name. The film tells the story of a Norwegian sailor who in 1814 takes on a British blockade to find food for his family.
Owatonna Arts Center Creative Director Silvan Durben said the music they’ve created to go along with the 1917 film is moving and modern, but also fits the film.
“They use instruments that definitely weren’t around when the film was made,” he said. “But it still fits and it still works very well.”
Along with Struve on the upright bass, there will also be sounds of the cello, electric guitar, accordion, keyboard, electric mandolin and more. Struve said when the band first assembled in 2008, the vibe was more acoustic.
“As time has gone by and the band has evolved we’ve gotten more keyboard and synth kind of sounds in the last couple of years,” he said. “I think the music we’ve written we wouldn’t have come up with if we hadn’t written for films.”
The band has a method when creating a score for a film, Struve said. One member often takes charge and maps out the film similarly to a storyboard to break down where and when specific things happen in the movie.
“We arrange the music arc of the scenes and compose along with the emotional depth for each scene,” he said. “We have a process of coming up with ideas and work to piece everything together like a puzzle to come up with the end result.”
The film is roughly an hour long, and the band plays along nearly the entire film.