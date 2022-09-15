Two Owatonna men are facing criminal charges after they allegedly attacked a man and stole his watch and shoes.
Ray Dominick Cabrera, 24, and Isaiah Ashton Johnson, 18, were both charged Thursday in Steele County District Court with first-degree aggravated robbery and theft, both felonies. They are also each facing a misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified Tuesday afternoon of an assault on Third Avenue NE. Police reportedly located a male victim who was bleeding from a laceration to his forward that was in need of stitches, abrasions to his neck, dried blood on his arms and hands and abrasions to both the tops and palms of both hands. The victim allegedly told police Cabrera and Johnson physically assaulted him and that Mayo Ambulance was on its way to evaluate his head injury.
The victim told police he had just parked his car to visit Cabrera at a mutual friend’s house when Johnson allegedly met him outside and “blindside” him with a punch to the face. The victim reportedly fell to the ground and both Johnson and Cabrera punched him repeatedly. According to court documents, the victim stated the two men ripped a necklace from his neck, stole his watch worth $5,000 and stole his Nike Air Force One shoes off his feet.
The victim reportedly said he did not know why the men robbed him, but that they both took off on foot.
Court records show Cabrera was wearing a GPS enabled ankle bracelet during the time of the assault. Law enforcement reportedly pinged Cabrera’s location heading north on Interstate 35. Burnsville police coordinated a traffic stop and towed the vehicle, according to police.
Cabrera has a sordid criminal history, with felony convictions dating back to 2016, including a 2016 conviction in Steele County for first-degree assault.
Both men are currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center, and bail without conditions for each man has been set at $150,000. Cabrera’s next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, and Johnson’s is scheduled for Sept. 23.
