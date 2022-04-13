...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A Faribault man is facing criminal charges after law enforcement allegedly located a stolen truck at his residence.
Troy Thomas Cook, 38, was charged Monday in Steele County District Court with third-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, both felonies. He is also facing one misdemeanor charge for receiving stolen property.
According to the criminal complaint, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office took a report Friday of a truck stolen from a residence on Runway Road in Owatonna. The victim said another vehicle had been left behind at his property, which deputies reportedly confirmed was linked to a stolen vehicle report from a Faribault business the night prior.
Cook was stopped for driving without a license and an inoperable tail light on Saturday in Owatonna. The deputy reportedly observed a piece of mail belonging to the victim from Runway Road on the floor of Cook’s vehicle, so he applied for a search warrant.
The search warrant revealed mail and documents belonging to the Owatonna victim and tools from the Faribault business where the other vehicle had been stolen from. The deputy reportedly located a catalytic convertor in the box of Cook’s vehicle that appeared to have been freshly cut.
Cook allegedly told deputies he didn’t know anything about the mail found in his truck and that no one else should have been driving it. When asked more about the truck stolen from the Faribault business, Cook reportedly said he thought he knew who stole the truck, but refused to tell the deputy who unless he would be released.
Faribault police went to Cook’s address on West Division Street to look for the stolen Owatonna vehicle, but the resident at home refused to cooperate, according to court documents. A neighbor cooperated and they reportedly were able to photograph a vehicle on Cook’s property that matched the description of the stolen truck. A search warrant was signed and law enforcement were able to positively identify the vehicle on Cook’s property as the one stolen from Owatonna, according to the report.
Cook has a sordid criminal history, including four felony burglary convictions in 2004 in Rice County. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 2.