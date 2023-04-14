During the month of March, the preschool students at Trinity Lutheran Church began gathering socks to donate to Community Pathways of Steele County. 

Two classes from Trinity preschool took a trip to Community Pathways Thursday to drop off the 917 pairs of socks they collected throughout March. The kids helped sort all of the socks and took a tour of the building. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Trinity preschoolers sort socks into adult, child and baby sizes. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The girls in Heidi Meier's class took a trip to Target to purchase socks for the drive in their favorite colors and patterns. They were excited to see the socks once again and know they were being donated to a local organization. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The original goal for the sock drive was 250 pairs of socks. By the end of the month-long drive they had collected over 900 pairs. Organizers of the drive intend to continue the activity for years to come. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

