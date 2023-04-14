During the month of March, the preschool students at Trinity Lutheran Church began gathering socks to donate to Community Pathways of Steele County.
The drive started out with an initial goal of 250 pairs of socks, but after that was achieved in just days, preschool teacher Heidi Meier upped the goal to 500 pairs.
By the time the drive was over, the kids, congregation and community knocked the socks off both goals, ending with 917 pairs and making their first ever sock drive a great one.
Executive Director of Community Pathways Dom Korbel said socks are among the most requested yet least donated items, and he was blown away to learn just how many pairs were given.
“These little ones are so amazing. They put in a lot of work to bring this together,” he said. “It’s just another example of how this community will rally to support us and what we do and the people we serve.”
Thursday morning, Meier, along with her fellow teachers and 18 students arrived at Community Pathways and met with Korbel as he gave them a short tour of the building and showed them where they would be sorting socks.
The students divided themselves up and began sorting socks by size. Meier said the drive has been able to teach the students a multitude of skills from counting and sorting to community service and giving back.
"We talked about the why behind the drive and I asked the girls to think about how their lives would be affected if they didn't have socks," Meier said. "Then we worked on our counting skills and did a few counts throughout the drive and then when we sorted they used some thinking skills to determine if the socks were adult, child or baby size."
Giving back is arguably one big thing the community of Owatonna is known for and Korbel said seeing young people get involved is something that will always warm his heart.
"If you begin teaching kids at this age to give back and make an impact, they'll grow up to be volunteers and donors," he said. "Seeing the community and especially the kids come to support us is something that will never stop amazing me."
Meier said the preschoolers were excited and happy to know they were helping the community and she felt it was impactful to get them to Community Pathways and show them first hand how the things they do are making a difference.
Korbel also spoke to the kids about the prom dress drive and many of the little girls' eyes lit up as they looked at all the dresses still available. Korbel said nearly 400 dresses were donated and as of Thursday half of those have been given or sold to a girl in the community excited to attend prom later this month.
Because of the success of the sock drive, Meier said she definitely plans to have her class participate for years to come and is working with Community Pathways to think of other ways to get the kids involved.