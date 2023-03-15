Socks are among the most requested — yet least donated — item at Community Pathways of Steele County.
This contradicting fact along with a little collaboration prompted the beginning of a sock drive hosted by the preschoolers at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Preschool teacher and brains behind the operation Heidi Meier said she got in touch with Community Pathways Executive Director Dom Korbel to come up with a fun and unique activity the kids could do that would also benefit the nonprofit.
"We're still in FoodShare month and there have been plenty of food drives, but Heidi wanted to do something a little different that could maybe mean more for the kids," Korbel said. "That's where we came up with socks."
Korbel said socks are used by people all year around and they can be both practical and silly, which makes it the perfect activity for the preschool kids at Trinity Preschool.
Meier said they kicked off the drive during Lutheran School week. The theme this year is "Rise and Shine."
"I wanted the kids to understand that if they see a need in the community to take charge and rise up," Meier said. "They're never too young to shine their light into the world and show all of the love and compassion in their hearts."
The drive initially began with a goal of 250 socks. As of Wednesday, the drive has already collected more than 400.
"It's amazing that we still have a week left and we've already almost doubled our goal," Meier said. "It would be great if we could hit 500 by the end of next week when the drive ends."
To begin the drive and to help her 10 students — all girls — understand why they were collecting socks and how it would impact people, she challenged her students to brainstorm how they would feel if they didn't have any socks when they needed them.
The students came up with a list of ideas to keep in mind as they were out collecting donations and taking field trips to purchase socks, thanks to a Thrivent Community Action grant.
"The girls made a list of different styles and colors and prints of socks they wanted to get," Meier said. "With the grant we took a trip to Target with our Thrivent shirts on and we were able to find almost every one on the list."
She said the girls were excited to go on the trip and collect the socks, and even the employees at Target had their hearts warmed seeing the group and learning why they were there, going from department to department collecting socks of all sizes and colors.
"You could just see all the smiles and joy they were bringing out in the community and the workers," Meier said.
Meier is also tasking the class with helping count and sort the socks until it comes time to deliver them to Community Pathways next month.
"I really want them to see this process from the very beginning to the very end," Meier said. "We'll be taking a little trip to Community Pathways in April where the girls will be able to see where and how their hard work will benefit the community."
Korbel has been continuously impressed by the generosity and support from the community, especially the Trinity preschoolers.
"These girls are so cute and you can tell they really get excited to do something that will make a difference. They're definitely changing the world," he said. "It's just another example of how this community will rally to support us and what we do and the people we serve."
In February, Meier and the girls in her class made dozens of little valentines and delivered them to Community Pathways who then put them into their meal deliveries that month.
"It was one of the coolest and unique things that's happened this year," Korbel said. "Every meal we delivered had a valentine made by one of the kids in there and it was great to see them so happy to create something nice for strangers and spread a little extra love."
Meier said going forward she'd like to host a sock drive, create valentines and do more community minded projects by partnering with Community Pathways, because not only is it teaching the students to contribute to the community, but it also teaches them teamwork and empowers them to know that as they grow it only takes one small spark to make a big difference.