Much was celebrated Friday night at the Annual Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism meeting, held at the Owatonna Country Club in form of a banquet dinner. New developments, community growth, incoming and outgoing board members were among the highlights of the night, but perhaps the most profound moment came when two men humbly received awards for the work their family businesses has done for decades.


Meger Family

The Meger family patiently awaits receiving the Spirit of Owatonna award for Brick-Meger Funeral Home. The 125-year-old business has been in Owatonna since 1897 and is currently owned by Glen Meger (far right). (Photo courtesy of the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce)
Jensen Family

The Jensen family celebrates the recognition Tri M Graphics received for the business’ dedication to the community on Friday evening. Tri M Graphics was first founded in 1981 by Jon Jensen, and is currently owned by Mike Jensen (third from right). (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Chamber of Commerce)
Mike Jensen, Spirit of Owatonna

Julie Rethemeier presents Mike Jensen, owner of Tri M Graphics, with the 2023 Spirit of Owatonna award during Friday’s annual Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism meeting and dinner. (Photo courtesy of the Owatonna Chamber of Commerce)
Glen Meger, Spirit of Owatonna

Ben Hayson presents Glen Meger, owner of Brick-Meger Funeral Home, with the 2023 Spirit of Owatonna award at Friday’s annual Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism meeting and dinner. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Chamber of Commerce)

Preston Meier is a freelance writer from Owatonna. Reach the editor at OPPeditor@apgsomn.com.

