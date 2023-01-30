Much was celebrated Friday night at the Annual Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism meeting, held at the Owatonna Country Club in form of a banquet dinner. New developments, community growth, incoming and outgoing board members were among the highlights of the night, but perhaps the most profound moment came when two men humbly received awards for the work their family businesses has done for decades.
In 2021, the OACCT introduced the Spirit of Owatonna award to recognize local businesses that work to improve the community. The award this year included nominations from a variety of Owatonna businesses that were strong candidates.
After the businesses were nominated, OACCT Events Director Julia Seykora and the annual dinner committee finalized the list of businesses and selected two to honor at the Chamber’s annual dinner. The Chamber selects the two most deserving businesses based on how well they meet the criteria. The criteria includes numerous factors, such as significant contributions to the community, volunteerism and community service as well as providing resources to improve Owatonna's quality of life.
In the third year of the award, the OACCT acknowledged two businesses that have met the criteria and shown an immense amount of impact in the community. The two businesses honored were Tri M Graphics and Brick-Meger Funeral Home.
“Several businesses, all worthy, were nominated this year. Tri M Graphics and Brick-Meger Funeral Home were selected because not only do they adhere to the criteria for receiving the award, but they also far surpass,” Seykora said. “Both businesses are time-tested and successful, all while being heavily involved in civic and charitable work within the community.”
The theme of this year’s annual dinner was “Quality of Life” and what that means to the unique community of Owatonna. The businesses recognized have a long-standing history in Owatonna and have certainly helped enhance the quality of life in Owatonna.
Building a community through business
Tri M Graphics is a graphic design company founded in 1981 by Jon Jensen that works to help businesses market themselves both offline and online. The company started as a hobby out of Jon’s garage, printing calendars for fundraisers, but as popularity grew, it turned into a full-time operation. The company first went by the title M&M Printing and made the switch as they expanded outside of Owatonna.
Jon Jensen’s son, Mike Jensen, joined the company in 1989 and is now the current owner. Throughout their many years of business, the goal within the business has remained the same — to help other companies succeed. They address this in their mission statement: “Building relationships through integrity and innovation.” Mike Jensen has developed this into an integral part of Tri M Graphic’s daily operations.
“When we approach a project or a customer that we are working with, we don’t look at it as just a transaction. It’s more than a transaction,” Mike said. “We want to actually become part of their company or organization, helping them increase business.”
Because nonprofits play a crucial role in the community, Tri M Graphics is actively involved with and supports them. The company prioritizes serving on its boards and committees and offers nonprofit discounts on products such as printing. As part of its commitment to the community, Tri M Graphics wants to help strengthen the local business scene.
“You look at those that came before us and their sense of community, purpose and engagement,” Mike said. “They paved the way for others, and I hope after us, others will be engaged in the community to make a difference.”
The most unique way they bring connectivity is through their annual photo contest. Participants from all over the country submit a photo for a chance to be featured on the Tri M Graphics yearly calendar. This year, the contest received over 800 participants from all 50 states. They also put together an annual community-wide open house with over 500 people and 10 to 12 nonprofits attending.
Putting families first
Established in 1897, the Brick-Meger Funeral Home has had one of the longest business presences in the Owatonna community. Being just one of two funeral homes located in Owatonna, their services hold great importance to the local community.
The business has changed ownership several times with present owner Glen Meger taking over in 2000. The top priority for the business has always been its commitment to putting families' needs first. Meger recognizes the vital role the business has in the community and places an extreme amount of importance on taking care of those who need it.
“I always train my staff with the philosophy that if you take care of the needs of the family first, the rest of the business model will fall into place,” Meger said. “Because you really have to meet their needs first. You can’t put anything in front of that.”
The Brick-Meger Funeral Home prides itself on operating through its motto every day, which states: “Treat the families we serve the way we would want to be treated.” That simple phrase has been the foundation of the business for the past 125 years and has significantly contributed to its success.
Outside of serving its customers, the Brick-Meger Funeral Home finds great importance in giving back to the community. They do this in a variety of ways with a focus on helping local nonprofits. During the Steele County Free Fair, they lend their parking lot to a nonprofit so they can raise money, and they also hold an annual fundraiser for the Steele County Food Shelf where they sell egg rolls and shish kabobs. On top of that, Meger and his company are always looking for new opportunities to give back to the community.
“We are humbled and honored to be recognized,” Meger said. “We are going to stay involved in the community and keep making this a great city to live in.”
The annual Spirit of Owatonna award is a phenomenal way to recognize local businesses that go above and beyond in the community. Although only two businesses were recognized, there are many other businesses that do their part in bettering the unique community of Owatonna.