Coming back from a long break to school or work can be hard for anyone to get back into the normal routine of day-to-day life. This is especially true for young learners in local schools, particularly after the struggles of the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allowing for easier transition back into routines is what has prompted educators and staff at McKinley Elementary School to continue to implement “transition days” when coming back from four or more days away from school.
Principal Justin Kiel said the school has been using transition days for the last five years, and he doesn’t see them going away any time soon.
“We found through data tracking that students getting sent to the office peaked after breaks,” he said. “So it was clear our kids were getting dysregulated over the breaks and we felt by adding one day to transition back into the norm with a more flexible schedule helps the students ease back into the routine.”
Fifth grade teacher Dani Rypka and Special Education teacher Danielle Nystrom they appreciate the transition days just as much a the students because coming back can be stressful for both students and staff.
“The nice thing about transition days are there’s no strict schedule and we can be really flexible. A lot of what happens during these days are dependent on the students,” Rypka said. “Sometimes they need a low key day with fun activities and other times they thrive on getting back to the regular routine right away. We meet them where they’re at.”
She said how breaks and long weekends can be welcome for some students, while for others they can be a massive source of stress or trauma.
“We have kids from all different kinds of backgrounds here and the most important thing is that every one of them feels that school is a safe space for them,” Rypka said. “Even us as teachers get dysregulated over breaks sometimes so being able to reground ourselves alongside our students also teaches them SEL skills.”
Following the struggles, unknowns and missed opportunities for students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rypka and Nystrom said for a lot of students this is their first “normal” year of school and several grades missed out of a lot of opportunities for social and emotional learning (SEL).
“Everyone understands SEL is important for our kids,” Rypka said. “With the last two years, its critical to teach them regulation and how to understand boundaries, empathy and how to collaborate with each other better.”
Nystrom said she’s seen instances of kids not knowing how to deal with frustrations properly in a school setting because at home, it might be ok for a student to “tackle their brother” over a disagreement during a board game, but that isn’t an appropriate reaction at school.
“For our younger kids, a lot of it has been going back to those sorts of basics,” she said.
Kiel said the school also participates in a “staycation” day in between winter break and spring break.
“There isn’t a significant break in those months and sometimes the kids get restless and need to reground and regroup,” he said. “So last year we did a staycation day.”
He said students were able to participate in a variety of activities that were similar to a vacation, but also educational. Some of the teachers also created a theme to their rooms with a nickname akin to a popular tourist destination.
“The behavior data reflects success with these initiatives,” Kiel said. “We have a transition day after MEA break, thanksgiving, winter break and spring break, with the staycation day in between.”