A Minneapolis man is facing felony charges after a state trooper allegedly found 30 lbs of methamphetamine belonging to him during a traffic stop on Interstate 35.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
A Minneapolis man is facing felony charges after a state trooper allegedly found 30 lbs of methamphetamine belonging to him during a traffic stop on Interstate 35.
Ivan Gutierrez Mendoza, 29, was charged Dec. 2 in Steele County District Court with first-degree possession of methamphetamine and importing a controlled substance across state borders, both felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, a state trooper initiated a traffic stop shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 on the northbound lanes of I-35 in Steele County after he observed a vehicle speeding. During the traffic stop, the front passenger, later identified as Mendoza, allegedly appeared uncomfortable, refused to make eye contact with the trooper and was breathing more rapidly than normal.
The driver reportedly gave consent to search the vehicle, which was a rental, and the canine was deployed around the vehicle’s exterior. Court records show the canine alerted to drug odor, leading to a suitcase containing a large amount of meth being located in the back. The driver allegedly said the suitcase belonged to Mendoza and they had picked it up in California, claiming it was clothes.
Mendoza denied having knowledge of there being meth in the suitcase, according to the report, but told law enforcement he was a meth dealer who sold meth by the pound. He allegedly said he hadn’t sold meth in the past six months.
Court documents state the substance located in the suitcase field tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl and weighed approximately 30 pounds.
His next court appearance has not been scheduled at this time.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.