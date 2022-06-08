An Owatonna man is facing felony charges after he was allegedly pulled over for speeding and having expired tabs, and police located a large amount of psilocybin mushrooms and methamphetamine in his vehicle.
Caleb Zachary Stewart, 34, was charged last month in Steele County District Court with first and second-degree drug possession, both felonies, and gross misdemeanor DWI.
Stewart pleaded guilty to the first-degree drug charge on May 31, but the other charges are still pending.
The charges stem from an incident that took place shortly after midnight on May 7.
According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna police officer was on patrol traveling south on Cedar Avenue when he observed a vehicle speeding with expired tabs that was not maintaining its traffic lane. The officer initiated a traffic stop at School Street East and the driver was identified as Stewart. Police allegedly detected the smell of “raw marijuana” coming from the driver’s window and observed Stewart to have bloodshot, watery eyes and unable to operate his phone.
The officer located a garbage bag behind the front passenger seat and opened it to find psilocybin mushrooms, according to court documents.
Psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as “magic mushrooms,” are a polyphyletic informal group of fungi that are considered a hallucinogen and a Schedule I controlled substance, the same category as heroin and LSD.
Following standard field sobriety tests, Stewart was arrested for driving while impaired, with the officer believing he was under the influence of meth, according to the complaint. The officer reportedly located a bag containing 5.2 grams of meth on Stewart’s person following his arrest.
According to court records, the officer continued the search and located 160 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 267 grams of methamphetamine and 60 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle.
Stewart was previously convicted of first-degree sale of meth in 2019 in Steele County.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 4, where he is expected to be sentenced.