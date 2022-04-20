Several local businesses including Daikin, Sputtering Components, Rise Modular, Viracon and Crown Cork and Seal were set up in the community room to give students and the public a chance to learn about their businesses and offerings. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The Big Ideas experience includes simulation elements in welding, excavation and industrial paint, as well as a Virtual Reality (VR) simulator that allows users to explore more than 20 trade occupations. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Graduating high school comes with some big decisions for students, with many often feeling the pressure to decide a career path before they even have their diplomas in hand.
Brian Coleman, career navigator for the Owatonna Public Schools Career Pathways program, teamed up with Owatonna Community Education to bring a special event Wednesday to students and local employers to explore careers in various trades at Roosevelt school in Owatonna.
"We had a little under 50 students sign up for the event," Coleman said. "Many of the employers have tried out the activities, and everyone seems to be enjoying themselves."
The public, as well as local employers, were invited to join the fun and participate in the various simulations.
A grant was received to offer hands-on training for adult students that are part of the manufacturing pathway class. A member of the team knew of a company based out of New Ulm, and felt a collaboration with them would be fitting.
Big Ideas Inc. was founded with the idea of offering people the opportunity to learn about technical and soft skills needed to excel in trades. Along with offering specialized in person classes at their New Ulm location, the company offers a mobile learning tab that can easily travel to various locations and includes simulation elements in welding, excavation and industrial paint, as well as a Virtual Reality (VR) simulator that allows users to explore more than 20 trade occupations.
Using both augmented and virtual reality software, learners are able to get hands-on experience and practice in different careers. They can learn what skills they already possess, and which skills are required to take their learning to the next level by learning basic introductions to the different trades as well as beginning-to-end experiences to dig a trench, melting metal without the heat and the art of industrial painting.
Coleman said he hopes to bring Big Ideas and the Trades Day event back in the future with more employers and students being able to participate.