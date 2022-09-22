The vision of the Exchange Club is for a strong America, safe communities and unified people.

Sgt Tracy DuChene

Owatonna Sgt. Tracy DuChene accepts the 2022 Police Officer of the Year award from Moonlighters Exchange Club Past-President Ben Cass. DuChene was honored during a Thursday night reception at the Owatonna VFW. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Jeff Elstad

Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad was the keynote speaker Thursday evening during the Moonlighters Exchange Club Police Officer of the Year banquet. Elstad said it is the community partnerships the Owatonna Police Department has throughout the city that makes Owatonna a great place to live. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

