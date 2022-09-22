The vision of the Exchange Club is for a strong America, safe communities and unified people.
Each year, the Moonlighter's Exchange Club of Owatonna is able to fully embody that vision in one night during their Police Officer of the Year Recognition Banquet.
This year, they specifically honored Owatonna's Badge #7145, Sgt. Tracy DuChene during the Thursday night reception at the Owatonna VFW.
"I'm just glad that I wasn't given the task of picking the officer of the year, because we hae 35 outstanding officers in our city," said Mayor Tom Kuntz before he read the proclamation declaring Thursday "Tracy DuChene Day" in the city of Owatonna. "The cream certainly rose to the top with Tracy DuChene being selected."
DuChene has been with the Owatonna Police Department since 2000, starting as a part-time patrol officer and staying in that position for five years before earning a sport as a full-time officer in 2005. In 2011, he was promoted to patrol sergeant and has served in specialized assignments as a field training officer, SWAT officer and currently the FTO supervisor since 2012. He has been the recipient of a life saving award and four class D commendations for separate events that demonstrate "outstanding performance under difficult circumstances."
According to Captain Jeff Mundale, DuChene has had 53 officers through his field training and evaluation, developing and recommending officers for solo patrol. Mundale credited DuChene's positive spirit and dedicated work with making him a standout choice for the 2022 honor, as well as helping contribute to the important partnerships that exist throughout the Owatonna community.
It was those partnerships that were the focal point of keynote speaker Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad's speech for the night.
"Tonight is about officers like Tracy DuChene, who embody all that's good with Owatonna, the United States of America, and the world," Elstad said. "Tracy has selflessly served not just through the police department, but in other areas of the community."
Elstad said it is officers like DuChene who make him believe Owatonna is the best place to raise children because of their selfless service, especially when it comes to the partnerships they have with the public schools. When it comes to Owatonna, Elstad said they absolutely want officers in their schools.
"The school resources officers I have worked with during my time here have been the finest I have ever worked with," Elstad said. "Not only do they wear the badge, but they develop relationships with our students every day … We have students who want to see our SROs, not because they are in trouble but because they just want to say hi."
"Our police not only protect and serve," he continued. "They also lead … We have a successful community because they truly lean into the word 'service.'"
After two standing ovations and DuChene thanking his community and peers for the honor, he reminded the crowd that the most important factor in all officers' ability to serve Owatonna are the people supporting them at home.
"Our spouses are our backbones — my wife [Shannon] has supported me since day one," DuChene said, adding that she "puts up" with his constant phone calls and emails, and he knows the spouses of his peers all do the same so they can continue to better serve the community.
DuChene also said the fact the Moonlighters and the community take time to thank law enforcement in such a way such as these banquets means a lot to the officers who serve.
"We get called on people's worst times in their life usually," he said. "We're not always thanked."