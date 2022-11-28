It's a big year for Toys for Tots both nationally and locally. The national organization was founded 75 years ago. Locally, the Steele County Toys for Tots is celebrating their 40th anniversary and the partner organization, Family to Family is celebrating 45 years.
Despite these major milestones, Don Overlie, coordinator of the local Toys for Tots, said he anticipates more children and families registering to receive toys this year, but it has also been reported to him that donations are down significantly.
"I got a call from one of the people who work under me that's responsible for storage, and the say there was concern about toys," Overlie said. "The donation boxes at our two major sites — Walmart and Fleet Farm — aren't getting the number of toys as usual. There's concern based on what appeared to be happening early on because I believe we're going to have many more requests than last year."
The local impact last year shown that 1,008 children were supported through the program with 5,617 toys being distributed throughout the county which is about 300 more than in 2020.
Overlie said inflation is also a concern, and thinks that is perhaps a contributing factor to why donations appear to be down this year.
"We will still be able to purchase a lot of toys for the kids in the community, but we have a budget and some things on the applications, especially older kids aren't feasible," he said. "A lot of the teens want expensive electronic toys, but we're only able to spend a max of $35 per item so that's just not realistic."
The largest age group they serve, 8 to 12 year olds, is generally the toughest to shop for — boys especially. He said toys for younger kids are in abundance, but the older children seem to be the most difficult to find gifts for.
"Anyone that finds something a teen boy would like, we'll accept it," he said. "The only exception to the $35 max is bicycles which has a maximum of $100, but even larger bikes are upwards of $200. We were lucky to be able to find some bigger bikes for just under $100 this year though."
While more expensive items may be on the lists for older kids, Overlie said on the applications so far he has seen a lot of requests for LOL Dolls, action figures and barbies for the younger kids, which he says are easily purchased through the program.
Unlike the prior two years, families will be able to shop for their children at Trinity Lutheran Church. Previously, distribution days moved to a pick-up model due to restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We really hoped to have people shop last year, but it just didn't work out," Overlie said. "With many of our volunteers being over 60 years old, some of them were nervous. Our main goal is everyone is comfortable and safe. This year, masks are welcomed, but not required.
Application deadline for being a recipient of Toys for Tots is Wednesday, Nov. 30. Applications are available at several places throughout Steele County or online at owatonna-mn.toysfortots.org
To qualify, families must live in Steele County and children must be 15 years old or younger as of Dec. 31 2022.
More than 50 businesses and organizations throughout Steele County have boxes to take donations, and 13 have Angel Trees. The last day to drop off donations is Thursday, Dec. 9.
Toy distribution will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna on Monday, Dec. 12, Tuesday, Dec. 13. and Wednesday Dec. 14.