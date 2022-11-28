It's a big year for Toys for Tots both nationally and locally. The national organization was founded 75 years ago. Locally, the Steele County Toys for Tots is celebrating their 40th anniversary and the partner organization, Family to Family is celebrating 45 years. 

Toys for Tots

Melinda Cowell sorts through the plethora of donations prior to the 2021 Steele County Toys for Tots distribution. For the first time in two years, families will be able to personally shop for their children during the distribution, but organizers are feeling concerned about how much inventory will be available. (File photo/southernminn.com)


Steele County Toys for Tots

The number of applications has increased this year, but volunteers for Steele County Toys for Tots have noticed donations at major locations have decreased causing slight concern. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments