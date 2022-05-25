On the first day of filing last week, it was clear which race in Steele County would be the one to watch.
While Sheriff Lon Thiele made his intentions clear earlier in the year that he would be seeking a fourth term, Deputy Darrin Helget announced May 17 — as he filed the paperwork — that he would once again be challenging the current sheriff for the top position in county law enforcement.
Thiele and Helget first faced off in 2018, in what has since been considered one of the “ugliest” political races in Steele County history. Thiele secured victory over Helget in a 8,729 to 7,259 vote.
The race became highly tense as supporters of Helget made accusations against Thiele and the way he has been managing the Sheriff’s Office. This led to Thiele’s eventually speaking out, accusing Helget of running a “negative” campaign.
Helget, a 24-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, insisted throughout his campaign that he had never made a false statement about Thiele’s leadership style or incidents that have occurred under the sheriff’s watch.
This time around, however, both men have started the campaign by focusing solely on what they believe in, their own accomplishments and why they want to serve Steele County in such a capacity.
“As Sheriff, I have implemented so many programs of public safety and have remained within my budget every year. I have found creative ways to reduce costs and have succeeded in thousands of dollars in grants,” Thiele said in a public statement. “The programs implemented are instrumental to public safety in more ways than just a program.”
Some of the operations Thiele has spearheaded or been heavily involved in includes Operation Child ID, Project Lifesaver, Operation Extra Eyes, logistical operations at the Steele County Free Fair, Vests to the Ukraine and most recently the Catalytic Converter Program.
Thiele was first elected as sheriff in 2010, and ran unopposed in 2014.
Helget’s campaign pointed out “positive outcomes” that came from his running for the position in 2018 — specifically the re-established K-9 unit that took place in 2019. Bringing back a K-9 unit was one of Helget’s main priorities four years ago.
A large anonymous donation of $15,000, however, was crucial in making the K-9 unit a reality.
“Darrin is committed to continuous self-improvement, which includes attending several leadership and law enforcement conferences through the years — frequently at his own personal expense and time,” a press release from his campaign team reads. “Darrin continues to be passionate about the safety of the public and law enforcement professionals and will work to improve the safety of all Steele County residents and visitors.”
Helget is a patrol deputy, former firearms instructor, and field training officer. He has been a Union Steward for the patrol deputies for 15 years, and currently oversees the Predatory Offender Registration (POR) for Steele County.
Filing for Steele County Sheriff — as well as other public offices on the November ballot — is open until May 31.