As a young kid, Launie Sorensen developed an intriguing obsession. An obsession that grew into something more meaningful and propelled him to start his own business.
Launie Sorensen became fascinated with beekeeping when he observed a hive that was brought to his local school, and it soon became a time-consuming passion. Since then, there has been a multitude of changes in Launie’s pursuit that started in the 1980s.
While his passion for bees quickly grew, so did the number of hives. Starting with a singular hive that was gifted by his father, Launie accumulated 550 hives by the 1990s. This was around the same time that he first started his business. Then known as L&S Apiaries, Launie began his business journey at a young age.
Eventually, other duties in life started to take over, and Launie took a break from the beekeeping world. This was until his sons Daniel and Kirby caught a rogue swarm at their farm and provoked Launie’s long-time passion. With the help of his sons, Launie was back in business and Sorensen Honey Farm was formed.
“We ended up catching a swarm at my dad’s farm and so, that kind of sparked the interest of hey, we have all the equipment,” Kirby said. “So we started off with the swarm and then grew from there.”
Today, Kirby has taken over most of the operational side, tending to the bees and producing the honey, while his father works on the sales portion. Both of them work a full-time job but thoroughly enjoy putting their off time towards Sorensen Honey Farm.
Kirby’s interest in beekeeping developed over time after being around it for most of his life. He was able to examine how bees functioned and learned about the vital role they play in nature.
“At a young age, I was always around beekeeping, but I didn’t know at a deeper level how unique bees are,” Kirby said. “They are very important to the surrounding ecosystem, and how they behave and manage their time is so interesting.”
In a typical colony of bees, there is a single queen bee with thousands of worker bees and hundreds of drone bees. Each type of bee serves a distinct purpose inside the colony. The queen bee is responsible for reproduction and laying eggs, the drone bees fertilize the eggs and the worker bees are in charge of the labor of the hive. The labor consists of constructing, maintaining and feeding the hive.
The worker bees are able to feed the colony by producing honey. The process of producing honey is a very natural one. The worker bees harvest the flower nectar and break it down into simple sugars which are stored in the honeycomb. From there, the design of the honeycomb combined with the fanning from the bees wings creates the honey through evaporation. A singular bee can produce about one tablespoon of honey in its six-week lifespan while an entire hive produces around 50 pounds every year.
“The bees start to become active in the April, May timeframe,” Kirby stated. “Honey flow can start some in June and July, and then harvest comes in August.”
During the winter, the bees become inactive and shrink in quantity, but some are able to survive the frigid temperatures. Bees are able to heat and feed themselves throughout the winter with honey that is stored in the hive. The bees create self-regulated heat by clustering together in the hive, creating temperatures up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The attempt to maintain the colonies is called winterizing.
“The northern climate gets cooler and it’s a lot more difficult to try and winterize them,” Kirby said. “A lot of bigger companies will send them down south to winterize, but we keep them in the same location as where they produce the honey.”
Sorensen Honey Farm is run locally in Owatonna with their bees collecting nectar from local sources. The family business produces pure, unpasteurized honey, meaning there are no added ingredients. The honey is sold in a wide variety of sizes direct to consumers or through retail. They also offer scented candles, wax melts and flavored honey sticks.
Their products can be found in local grocery stores and at the Owatonna Farmers Market, which takes place every Saturday from May till October. Their honey is also locally used at Foremost Brewing in the Belgian Tripel beverage and at Old Town Bagels.
In time, the Sorensens hope to expand outside of Owatonna and deliver their delicious local honey to more of Minnesota.