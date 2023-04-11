Derek Thada and his Little Isaiah have had one of the more unique match stories as far as Big Brother Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota are concerned being the only ones to have been matched not once, but twice.
Thada said when he was attending high school in Owatonna, his older brother encouraged him to volunteer to be a Big and follow in his footsteps.
"I was a junior in high school when I first volunteered and was matched with Isaiah when he was in second grade," he said. "Then I graduated and went off to college and came back to work and during a presentation for the AVID program, I was interested in volunteering again and they told me Isaiah was still looking for a match and asked if I would be OK matching with him again."
Executive Director of BBBS Michelle Redman said Thada and Isaiah's relationship during their first two years as a match was amazing and they bonded quickly.
"Derek said it was fun to be a mentor and see how happy he was when they'd get together," Redman said. "He even had Isaiah help him do a prom proposal when he was a senior. When Derek came back and realized Isaiah still needed a match, he didn't hesitate at all to say yes."
However, once the pair was reunited through the school-site AVID program, the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to meet virtually. Despite not being able to get back together in person for another two years, Thada said they were able to reconnect as if the last four years apart hadn't happened.
The AVID program allows Bigs to meet with their Littles every other week for 30 minutes during the day at the Little's school. All activities are planned beforehand and focuses on building and strengthening college and career readiness skills.
"It was amazing to see how much he'd grown and we spend a lot of those first few meetings catching up on the last few years since I was in school," Thada said. "We finally met in person again last fall and it's been great to be able to continue to build that relationship with him and help him learn."
He said that being able to be a mentor has been impactful for him in many ways and being able to watch Isaiah grow and help him along the way with his first job interview has been more rewarding than he could have ever anticipated.
"My big has taught me about how to study with no distractions and how to time management with school and homework," Isaiah said.
Thada also invited his Little to a "Bring your Little to work day" at Federated and Isaiah came prepared to work with his button up shirt and slacks.
"I think that was exciting and impactful for Isaiah to see where Derek works and for all the Littles that were there that day to get a glimpse of what their future could look like," Redman said. "Isaiah is about 15 now and he sees this young guy in his 20s starting a career and I think they can relate to each other and he can see how life progresses after high school and college and then into a career."
Both Redman and Thada agree that Isaiah is an amazing young man who has a bright future ahead of him and Thada hopes their relationship will continue long after his Little graduates from high school.
Redman said their ability to instantly rekindle the relationship they had years prior is testament to how powerful mentorship can be no matter your age.
"We always push for community based matches, but we've found over and over again the school site matches are just as impactful," she said. "The stories we get from both tell us that the impact is still great and the consistency of a person who keeps showing up for you is a big deal for the littles and sticks with them for a long time."